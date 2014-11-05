Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
1 Pfennig 1828 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,2 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1828
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1 Pfennig 1828 . This copper coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1736 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.
Сondition
- All companies
- Felzmann (1)
- Grün (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1828 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
