Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Thaler 1836 "Otto Chapel". Gold (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Variety: Gold

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 48,57 g

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1836
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (0) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

