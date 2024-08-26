Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Thaler 1836 "Otto Chapel". Gold (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Variety: Gold
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 48,57 g
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1836
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (0) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1836 "Otto Chapel", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search