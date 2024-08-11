Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Thaler 1835 "Benedictine Order". One-sided strike. Tin (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Variety: One-sided strike. Tin
Specification
- Metal Tin
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1835
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
