Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Thaler 1835 "Benedictine Order". One-sided strike. Tin (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Variety: One-sided strike. Tin

Specification

  • Metal Tin

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1835
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices

