Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Thaler 1835 "King Maximilian monument". Gold (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Variety: Gold
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 48,46 g
- Edge Reeded
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1835
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1835 "King Maximilian monument". Gold. This gold coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 185 sold at the Numismatica Genevensis SA auction for CHF 60,000. Bidding took place November 14, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (1)
- Künker (1)
- Numismatica Genevensis (1)
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 14, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
63552 $
Price in auction currency 60000 CHF
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2020
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
1800 $
Price in auction currency 1800 USD
