Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Thaler 1835 "King Maximilian monument". Gold (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Variety: Gold

Obverse Thaler 1835 "King Maximilian monument" Gold - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse Thaler 1835 "King Maximilian monument" Gold - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 48,46 g
  • Edge Reeded

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1835
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1835 "King Maximilian monument". Gold. This gold coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 185 sold at the Numismatica Genevensis SA auction for CHF 60,000. Bidding took place November 14, 2022.

Bavaria Thaler 1835 "King Maximilian monument" at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 14, 2022
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 14, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
63552 $
Price in auction currency 60000 CHF
Bavaria Thaler 1835 "King Maximilian monument" at auction Heritage - January 13, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2020
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
1800 $
Price in auction currency 1800 USD
Bavaria Thaler 1835 "King Maximilian monument" at auction Künker - March 13, 2006
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1835 "King Maximilian monument", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
