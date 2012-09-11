Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Thaler 1835 "Mortgage Bank". Copper (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Variety: Copper
Photo by: Heritage Auctions
Specification
- Metal Copper
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1835
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1835 "Mortgage Bank". Copper. This copper coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23855 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,350. Bidding took place September 6, 2012.
