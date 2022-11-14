Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Thaler 1835 "Mortgage Bank". Gold (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Variety: Gold

Obverse Thaler 1835 "Mortgage Bank" Gold - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse Thaler 1835 "Mortgage Bank" Gold - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 39,90 g
  • Diameter 37,8 mm
  • Edge Reeded

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1835
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1835 "Mortgage Bank". Gold. This gold coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 183 sold at the Numismatica Genevensis SA auction for CHF 60,000. Bidding took place November 14, 2022.

Bavaria Thaler 1835 "Mortgage Bank" at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 14, 2022
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 14, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
63552 $
Price in auction currency 60000 CHF
Bavaria Thaler 1835 "Mortgage Bank" at auction Felzmann - November 7, 2018
Seller Felzmann
Date November 7, 2018
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
1174 $
Price in auction currency 1025 EUR
Bavaria Thaler 1835 "Mortgage Bank" at auction HIRSCH - September 22, 2017
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 22, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1835 "Mortgage Bank" at auction Stack's - December 19, 2007
Seller Stack's
Date December 19, 2007
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1835 "Mortgage Bank" at auction Künker - March 13, 2006
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2006
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1835 "Mortgage Bank", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

