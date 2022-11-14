Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Thaler 1835 "Mortgage Bank". Gold (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Variety: Gold
Photo by: GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 39,90 g
- Diameter 37,8 mm
- Edge Reeded
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1835
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1835 "Mortgage Bank". Gold. This gold coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 183 sold at the Numismatica Genevensis SA auction for CHF 60,000. Bidding took place November 14, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Felzmann (1)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Künker (1)
- Numismatica Genevensis (1)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 14, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
63552 $
Price in auction currency 60000 CHF
Seller Felzmann
Date November 7, 2018
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
1174 $
Price in auction currency 1025 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date December 19, 2007
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1835 "Mortgage Bank", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search