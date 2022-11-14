Thaler 1835 "Mortgage Bank". Gold (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1835 "Mortgage Bank". Gold. This gold coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 183 sold at the Numismatica Genevensis SA auction for CHF 60,000. Bidding took place November 14, 2022.

