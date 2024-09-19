Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Thaler 1835 "Customs Union". Copper (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Variety: Copper

Obverse Thaler 1835 "Customs Union" Copper - Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse Thaler 1835 "Customs Union" Copper - Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Heritage Auctions

Specification

  • Metal Copper

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1835
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1835 "Customs Union". Copper. This copper coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29429 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,115. Bidding took place January 3, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
Bavaria Thaler 1835 "Customs Union" at auction Heritage - January 4, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2016
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1835 "Customs Union", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

