Thaler 1835 "Customs Union". Copper (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1835 "Customs Union". Copper. This copper coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29429 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,115. Bidding took place January 3, 2016.

Сondition UNC (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) BN (1) Service NGC (1)