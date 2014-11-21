Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Thaler 1833 "Monument for Bavarians Who Fell in Russia". One-sided strike. Lead (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Variety: One-sided strike. Lead

Obverse Thaler 1833 "Monument for Bavarians Who Fell in Russia" One-sided strike Lead - Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse Thaler 1833 "Monument for Bavarians Who Fell in Russia" One-sided strike Lead - Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Lead
  • Edge Reeded

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1833
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1833 "Monument for Bavarians Who Fell in Russia". One-sided strike. Lead. This lead coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint

Bavaria Thaler 1833 "Monument for Bavarians Who Fell in Russia" at auction Grün - November 21, 2014
Seller Grün
Date November 21, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1833 "Monument for Bavarians Who Fell in Russia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

