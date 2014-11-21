Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Thaler 1833 "Monument for Bavarians Who Fell in Russia". One-sided strike. Lead (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Variety: One-sided strike. Lead
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Lead
- Edge Reeded
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1833
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1833 "Monument for Bavarians Who Fell in Russia". One-sided strike. Lead. This lead coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint
