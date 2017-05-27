Thaler 1832 "Prince Otto". One-sided strike. Bronze (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1832 "Prince Otto". One-sided strike. Bronze. This bronze coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3040 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 430. Bidding took place May 26, 2017.

Сondition XF (1)