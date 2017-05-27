Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Thaler 1832 "Prince Otto". One-sided strike. Bronze (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Variety: One-sided strike. Bronze
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1832 "Prince Otto". One-sided strike. Bronze. This bronze coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3040 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 430. Bidding took place May 26, 2017.
For the sale of Thaler 1832 "Prince Otto", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
