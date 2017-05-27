Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Thaler 1832 "Prince Otto". One-sided strike. Bronze (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Variety: One-sided strike. Bronze

Obverse Thaler 1832 "Prince Otto" One-sided strike Bronze - Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I
Reverse Thaler 1832 "Prince Otto" One-sided strike Bronze - Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 17,56 g
  • Edge Reeded

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1832
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1832 "Prince Otto". One-sided strike. Bronze. This bronze coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3040 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 430. Bidding took place May 26, 2017.

Bavaria Thaler 1832 "Prince Otto" at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2017
Condition XF
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1832 "Prince Otto", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

