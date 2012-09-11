Thaler 1831 "Opening of Legislature". Copper (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1831 "Opening of Legislature". Copper. This copper coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23854 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,703. Bidding took place September 6, 2012.

Сondition UNC (2) XF (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) BN (2) Service NGC (2)