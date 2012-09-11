Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Thaler 1831 "Opening of Legislature". Copper (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Variety: Copper

Obverse Thaler 1831 "Opening of Legislature" Copper - Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse Thaler 1831 "Opening of Legislature" Copper - Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Heritage

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1831
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1831 "Opening of Legislature". Copper. This copper coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23854 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,703. Bidding took place September 6, 2012.

Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2017
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
2233 $
Price in auction currency 2233 USD
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2012
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
2703 $
Price in auction currency 2703 USD
Bavaria Thaler 1831 "Opening of Legislature" at auction Künker - March 13, 2003
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1831 "Opening of Legislature", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

