Thaler 1831 "Opening of Legislature". Gold (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Variety: Gold
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,937)
- Weight 48,43 g
- Pure gold (1,459 oz) 45,3789 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1831
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1831 "Opening of Legislature". Gold. This gold coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2524 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 862.5. Bidding took place March 31, 2008.
