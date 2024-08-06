Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Thaler 1831 "Opening of Legislature". Gold (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Variety: Gold

Obverse Thaler 1831 "Opening of Legislature" Gold - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse Thaler 1831 "Opening of Legislature" Gold - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,937)
  • Weight 48,43 g
  • Pure gold (1,459 oz) 45,3789 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1831
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1831 "Opening of Legislature". Gold. This gold coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2524 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 862.5. Bidding took place March 31, 2008.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Stack's (1)
Bavaria Thaler 1831 "Opening of Legislature" at auction Stack's - April 1, 2008
Bavaria Thaler 1831 "Opening of Legislature" at auction Stack's - April 1, 2008
Seller Stack's
Date April 1, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1831 "Opening of Legislature", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bavaria Coin catalog of Ludwig I Coins of Bavaria in 1831 All Bavarian coins Bavarian gold coins Bavarian coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search