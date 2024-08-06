Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Thaler 1828 "The Royal family". Gold (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Variety: Gold
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,937)
- Weight 48,52 g
- Pure gold (1,4617 oz) 45,4632 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1828
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1828 "The Royal family". Gold. This gold coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 181 sold at the Numismatica Genevensis SA auction for CHF 80,000. Bidding took place November 14, 2022.
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 14, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
84736 $
Price in auction currency 80000 CHF
Seller Heritage
Date September 27, 2015
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
129 $
Price in auction currency 129 USD
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2015
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Macho & Chlapovič
Date November 16, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2014
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2013
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 18, 2011
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
