Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Thaler 1828 "The Royal family". Gold (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Variety: Gold

Obverse Thaler 1828 "The Royal family" Gold - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse Thaler 1828 "The Royal family" Gold - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Frühwald

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,937)
  • Weight 48,52 g
  • Pure gold (1,4617 oz) 45,4632 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1828
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1828 "The Royal family". Gold. This gold coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 181 sold at the Numismatica Genevensis SA auction for CHF 80,000. Bidding took place November 14, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (6)
  • Künker (1)
  • Macho & Chlapovič (1)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (1)
  • Stack's (1)
Bavaria Thaler 1828 "The Royal family" at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 14, 2022
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 14, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
84736 $
Price in auction currency 80000 CHF
Bavaria Thaler 1828 "The Royal family" at auction Heritage - September 27, 2015
Bavaria Thaler 1828 "The Royal family" at auction Heritage - September 27, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date September 27, 2015
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
129 $
Price in auction currency 129 USD
Bavaria Thaler 1828 "The Royal family" at auction Heritage - April 14, 2015
Bavaria Thaler 1828 "The Royal family" at auction Heritage - April 14, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2015
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1828 "The Royal family" at auction Macho & Chlapovič - November 16, 2014
Seller Macho & Chlapovič
Date November 16, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1828 "The Royal family" at auction Heritage - April 16, 2014
Bavaria Thaler 1828 "The Royal family" at auction Heritage - April 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2014
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1828 "The Royal family" at auction Heritage - April 23, 2013
Bavaria Thaler 1828 "The Royal family" at auction Heritage - April 23, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2013
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1828 "The Royal family" at auction Heritage - April 18, 2011
Bavaria Thaler 1828 "The Royal family" at auction Heritage - April 18, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date April 18, 2011
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1828 "The Royal family" at auction Heritage - August 16, 2010
Bavaria Thaler 1828 "The Royal family" at auction Heritage - August 16, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date August 16, 2010
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1828 "The Royal family" at auction Stack's - April 1, 2008
Bavaria Thaler 1828 "The Royal family" at auction Stack's - April 1, 2008
Seller Stack's
Date April 1, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1828 "The Royal family" at auction Künker - March 13, 2006
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2006
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1828 "The Royal family", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bavaria Coin catalog of Ludwig I Coins of Bavaria in 1828 All Bavarian coins Bavarian gold coins Bavarian coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search