Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Thaler 1825 "Accession to power". Gold (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Variety: Gold
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,937)
- Weight 48,59 g
- Pure gold (1,4638 oz) 45,5288 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1825
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1825 "Accession to power". Gold. This gold coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 182 sold at the Numismatica Genevensis SA auction for CHF 80,000. Bidding took place November 14, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Hess Divo (1)
Künker (2)
Numismatica Genevensis (3)
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 14, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
58256 $
Price in auction currency 55000 CHF
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 14, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
84736 $
Price in auction currency 80000 CHF
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 14, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Hess Divo
Date October 22, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
