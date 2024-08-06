Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Thaler 1825 "Accession to power". Gold (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Variety: Gold

Obverse Thaler 1825 "Accession to power" Gold - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse Thaler 1825 "Accession to power" Gold - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,937)
  • Weight 48,59 g
  • Pure gold (1,4638 oz) 45,5288 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1825
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1825 "Accession to power". Gold. This gold coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 182 sold at the Numismatica Genevensis SA auction for CHF 80,000. Bidding took place November 14, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (3)
Bavaria Thaler 1825 "Accession to power" at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 14, 2022
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 14, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
58256 $
Price in auction currency 55000 CHF
Bavaria Thaler 1825 "Accession to power" at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 14, 2022
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 14, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
84736 $
Price in auction currency 80000 CHF
Bavaria Thaler 1825 "Accession to power" at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 14, 2022
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 14, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1825 "Accession to power" at auction Hess Divo - October 22, 2020
Seller Hess Divo
Date October 22, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1825 "Accession to power" at auction Künker - September 30, 2016
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1825 "Accession to power" at auction Künker - March 13, 2006
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1825 "Accession to power", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bavaria Coin catalog of Ludwig I Coins of Bavaria in 1825 All Bavarian coins Bavarian gold coins Bavarian coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search