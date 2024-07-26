Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Thaler 1827 "Treaty Signing" (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse Thaler 1827 "Treaty Signing" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse Thaler 1827 "Treaty Signing" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28,06 g
  • Pure silver (0,7515 oz) 23,374 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1827
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (213)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1827 "Treaty Signing". This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2559 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 24,000. Bidding took place March 13, 2007.

  • All companies
Bavaria Thaler 1827 "Treaty Signing" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
412 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
Bavaria Thaler 1827 "Treaty Signing" at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
1519 $
Price in auction currency 240000 JPY
Bavaria Thaler 1827 "Treaty Signing" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria Thaler 1827 "Treaty Signing" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria Thaler 1827 "Treaty Signing" at auction Auction World - April 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria Thaler 1827 "Treaty Signing" at auction Russiancoin - December 21, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 21, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1827 "Treaty Signing" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria Thaler 1827 "Treaty Signing" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria Thaler 1827 "Treaty Signing" at auction VL Nummus - September 15, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date September 15, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1827 "Treaty Signing" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date May 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria Thaler 1827 "Treaty Signing" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1827 "Treaty Signing" at auction Künker - April 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date April 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date March 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria Thaler 1827 "Treaty Signing" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 22, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria Thaler 1827 "Treaty Signing" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 8, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria Thaler 1827 "Treaty Signing" at auction Rauch - February 27, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date February 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria Thaler 1827 "Treaty Signing" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria Thaler 1827 "Treaty Signing" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1827 "Treaty Signing" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria Thaler 1827 "Treaty Signing" at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Bavaria Thaler 1827 "Treaty Signing" at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

