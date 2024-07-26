Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Thaler 1827 "Treaty Signing" (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28,06 g
- Pure silver (0,7515 oz) 23,374 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1827
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (213)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1827 "Treaty Signing". This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2559 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 24,000. Bidding took place March 13, 2007.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
1519 $
Price in auction currency 240000 JPY
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rauch
Date February 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
123 ... 11
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1827 "Treaty Signing", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
