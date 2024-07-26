Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Thaler 1837 "St. Michael Order" (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse Thaler 1837 "St. Michael Order" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse Thaler 1837 "St. Michael Order" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28,06 g
  • Pure silver (0,7515 oz) 23,374 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1837
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (183)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1837 "St. Michael Order". This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2566 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 23,500. Bidding took place March 13, 2007.

Bavaria Thaler 1837 "St. Michael Order" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
651 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Bavaria Thaler 1837 "St. Michael Order" at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
2324 $
Price in auction currency 367000 JPY
Bavaria Thaler 1837 "St. Michael Order" at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1837 "St. Michael Order" at auction Frühwald - April 12, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1837 "St. Michael Order" at auction Auction World - January 28, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1837 "St. Michael Order" at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1837 "St. Michael Order" at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1837 "St. Michael Order" at auction Auction World - October 15, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1837 "St. Michael Order" at auction VL Nummus - September 17, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date September 17, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1837 "St. Michael Order" at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1837 "St. Michael Order" at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Bavaria Thaler 1837 "St. Michael Order" at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date May 10, 2023
Condition MS61
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1837 "St. Michael Order" at auction Busso Peus - April 28, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1837 "St. Michael Order" at auction VL Nummus - April 22, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date April 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1837 "St. Michael Order" at auction Künker - March 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1837 "St. Michael Order" at auction Alexander - March 8, 2023
Bavaria Thaler 1837 "St. Michael Order" at auction Alexander - March 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date March 8, 2023
Condition MS61
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1837 "St. Michael Order" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 8, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1837 "St. Michael Order" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 8, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1837 "St. Michael Order" at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - February 28, 2023
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date February 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1837 "St. Michael Order" at auction Alexander - February 8, 2023
Bavaria Thaler 1837 "St. Michael Order" at auction Alexander - February 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date February 8, 2023
Condition MS61
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1837 "St. Michael Order" at auction Auction World - January 29, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date January 29, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1837 "St. Michael Order" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
