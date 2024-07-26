Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Thaler 1837 "St. Michael Order" (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28,06 g
- Pure silver (0,7515 oz) 23,374 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1837
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (183)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1837 "St. Michael Order". This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2566 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 23,500. Bidding took place March 13, 2007.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Alexander (3)
- Auction World (11)
- BAC (12)
- Busso Peus (7)
- cgb.fr (1)
- Dorotheum (2)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Frühwald (3)
- Gärtner (1)
- GINZA (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (17)
- Grün (11)
- Heritage (8)
- HIRSCH (2)
- Höhn (3)
- iNumis (1)
- Künker (44)
- Lanz München (3)
- Leu (1)
- Meister & Sonntag (1)
- Möller (2)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)
- Naumann (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Savoca Numismatik (1)
- Sedwick (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- Sonntag (4)
- Stack's (1)
- Teutoburger (5)
- UBS (5)
- VL Nummus (2)
- WAG (13)
- Westfälische (4)
- Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
2324 $
Price in auction currency 367000 JPY
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Frühwald
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller VL Nummus
Date September 17, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date May 10, 2023
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller VL Nummus
Date April 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date February 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date January 29, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
