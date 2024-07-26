Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Thaler 1835 "King Maximilian monument" (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28,06 g
- Pure silver (0,7515 oz) 23,374 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1835
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (234) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1835 "King Maximilian monument". This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31077 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,080. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
