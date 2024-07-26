Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Thaler 1835 "King Maximilian monument" (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse Thaler 1835 "King Maximilian monument" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse Thaler 1835 "King Maximilian monument" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28,06 g
  • Pure silver (0,7515 oz) 23,374 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1835
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (234) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1835 "King Maximilian monument". This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31077 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,080. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.

Bavaria Thaler 1835 "King Maximilian monument" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
380 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
Bavaria Thaler 1835 "King Maximilian monument" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
304 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Bavaria Thaler 1835 "King Maximilian monument" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1835 "King Maximilian monument" at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1835 "King Maximilian monument" at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1835 "King Maximilian monument" at auction Auction World - January 28, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1835 "King Maximilian monument" at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1835 "King Maximilian monument" at auction VL Nummus - December 9, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1835 "King Maximilian monument" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1835 "King Maximilian monument" at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1835 "King Maximilian monument" at auction Frankfurter - November 3, 2023
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 3, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1835 "King Maximilian monument" at auction VL Nummus - September 17, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date September 17, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1835 "King Maximilian monument" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1835 "King Maximilian monument" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1835 "King Maximilian monument" at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1835 "King Maximilian monument" at auction Künker - April 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date April 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1835 "King Maximilian monument" at auction Künker - March 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1835 "King Maximilian monument" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 8, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1835 "King Maximilian monument" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 8, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1835 "King Maximilian monument" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1835 "King Maximilian monument" at auction Auction World - January 29, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date January 29, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Where to buy?
Bavaria Thaler 1835 "King Maximilian monument" at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
To auction
Bavaria Thaler 1835 "King Maximilian monument" at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Bavaria Thaler 1835 "King Maximilian monument" at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1835 "King Maximilian monument", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

