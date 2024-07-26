Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Thaler 1835 "First steam railway" (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28,06 g
- Pure silver (0,7515 oz) 23,374 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1835
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1835 "First steam railway". This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3285 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 380,000. Bidding took place January 18, 2020.
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
3166 $
Price in auction currency 500000 JPY
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Frankfurter
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 3, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS62 PL PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Felzmann
Seller Felzmann
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
