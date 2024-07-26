Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Thaler 1835 "First steam railway" (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse Thaler 1835 "First steam railway" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse Thaler 1835 "First steam railway" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28,06 g
  • Pure silver (0,7515 oz) 23,374 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1835
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (211) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1835 "First steam railway". This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3285 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 380,000. Bidding took place January 18, 2020.

Bavaria Thaler 1835 "First steam railway" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
977 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Bavaria Thaler 1835 "First steam railway" at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
3166 $
Price in auction currency 500000 JPY
Bavaria Thaler 1835 "First steam railway" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1835 "First steam railway" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1835 "First steam railway" at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1835 "First steam railway" at auction Frankfurter - November 3, 2023
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 3, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1835 "First steam railway" at auction Auction World - October 15, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1835 "First steam railway" at auction Auction World - October 15, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS62 PL PCGS
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1835 "First steam railway" at auction Aurea - October 7, 2023
Seller Aurea
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1835 "First steam railway" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1835 "First steam railway" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1835 "First steam railway" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1835 "First steam railway" at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1835 "First steam railway" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1835 "First steam railway" at auction Busso Peus - April 28, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1835 "First steam railway" at auction Künker - April 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date April 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1835 "First steam railway" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 8, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1835 "First steam railway" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1835 "First steam railway" at auction Felzmann - November 16, 2022
Seller Felzmann
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1835 "First steam railway" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1835 "First steam railway" at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 8, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Bavaria Thaler 1835 "First steam railway" at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1835 "First steam railway", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

