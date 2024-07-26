Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Thaler 1835 "Mother Monument" (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse Thaler 1835 "Mother Monument" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse Thaler 1835 "Mother Monument" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28,06 g
  • Pure silver (0,7515 oz) 23,374 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1835
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (173)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1835 "Mother Monument". This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 505 sold at the Nihon Coin Auction auction for JPY 380,000. Bidding took place December 9, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Ars Time (1)
  • Auction World (7)
  • Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
  • BAC (12)
  • Busso Peus (5)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (5)
  • Felzmann (2)
  • Frankfurter (2)
  • Frühwald (2)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (18)
  • Grün (11)
  • Heritage (5)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (4)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Karamitsos (1)
  • Künker (38)
  • Lanz München (3)
  • Leu (1)
  • Möller (4)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • Nihon (2)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Savoca Numismatik (2)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • SINCONA (4)
  • Sonntag (3)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Teutoburger (8)
  • UBS (3)
  • WAG (15)
  • Westfälische (4)
Bavaria Thaler 1835 "Mother Monument" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
678 $
Price in auction currency 625 EUR
Bavaria Thaler 1835 "Mother Monument" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
303 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Bavaria Thaler 1835 "Mother Monument" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1835 "Mother Monument" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1835 "Mother Monument" at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1835 "Mother Monument" at auction Nihon - December 10, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1835 "Mother Monument" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1835 "Mother Monument" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1835 "Mother Monument" at auction Auction World - October 15, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1835 "Mother Monument" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1835 "Mother Monument" at auction Auction World - July 16, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date July 16, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1835 "Mother Monument" at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1835 "Mother Monument" at auction Stack's - May 18, 2023
Bavaria Thaler 1835 "Mother Monument" at auction Stack's - May 18, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date May 18, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1835 "Mother Monument" at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1835 "Mother Monument" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1835 "Mother Monument" at auction Busso Peus - April 28, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1835 "Mother Monument" at auction Künker - April 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date April 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1835 "Mother Monument" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 8, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1835 "Mother Monument" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition MS63 PL PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1835 "Mother Monument" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1835 "Mother Monument" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Bavaria Thaler 1835 "Mother Monument" at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1835 "Mother Monument", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bavaria Coin catalog of Ludwig I Coins of Bavaria in 1835 All Bavarian coins Bavarian silver coins Bavarian coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search