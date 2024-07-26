Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Thaler 1835 "Mother Monument" (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28,06 g
- Pure silver (0,7515 oz) 23,374 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1835
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (173)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1835 "Mother Monument". This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 505 sold at the Nihon Coin Auction auction for JPY 380,000. Bidding took place December 9, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
