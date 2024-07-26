Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Thaler 1835 "Mortgage Bank" (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse Thaler 1835 "Mortgage Bank" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse Thaler 1835 "Mortgage Bank" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28,06 g
  • Pure silver (0,7515 oz) 23,374 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1835
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1835 "Mortgage Bank". This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30597 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,360. Bidding took place January 12, 2020.

Bavaria Thaler 1835 "Mortgage Bank" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
456 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Bavaria Thaler 1835 "Mortgage Bank" at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
2469 $
Price in auction currency 390000 JPY
Bavaria Thaler 1835 "Mortgage Bank" at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - July 5, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1835 "Mortgage Bank" at auction Gärtner - June 11, 2024
Seller Gärtner
Date June 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1835 "Mortgage Bank" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1835 "Mortgage Bank" at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1835 "Mortgage Bank" at auction BAC - April 2, 2024
Seller BAC
Date April 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1835 "Mortgage Bank" at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1835 "Mortgage Bank" at auction BAC - December 12, 2023
Seller BAC
Date December 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1835 "Mortgage Bank" at auction BAC - November 14, 2023
Seller BAC
Date November 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1835 "Mortgage Bank" at auction Auction World - October 15, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1835 "Mortgage Bank" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1835 "Mortgage Bank" at auction BAC - July 25, 2023
Seller BAC
Date July 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1835 "Mortgage Bank" at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1835 "Mortgage Bank" at auction Nihon - June 11, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date June 11, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1835 "Mortgage Bank" at auction BAC - June 6, 2023
Seller BAC
Date June 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1835 "Mortgage Bank" at auction Busso Peus - April 28, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1835 "Mortgage Bank" at auction Künker - March 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1835 "Mortgage Bank" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 22, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1835 "Mortgage Bank" at auction Auction World - January 29, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date January 29, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1835 "Mortgage Bank" at auction BAC - January 18, 2023
Seller BAC
Date January 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
