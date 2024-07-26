Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Thaler 1835 "Mortgage Bank" (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28,06 g
- Pure silver (0,7515 oz) 23,374 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1835
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (188) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1835 "Mortgage Bank". This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30597 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,360. Bidding took place January 12, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
2469 $
Price in auction currency 390000 JPY
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date January 29, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
