Thaler 1835 "Mortgage Bank" (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1835 "Mortgage Bank". This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30597 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,360. Bidding took place January 12, 2020.

