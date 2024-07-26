Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Thaler 1834 "Provincial Legislature" (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse Thaler 1834 "Provincial Legislature" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse Thaler 1834 "Provincial Legislature" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28,06 g
  • Pure silver (0,7515 oz) 23,374 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1834
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (208)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1834 "Provincial Legislature". This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2449 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 41,000. Bidding took place November 16, 2017.

Bavaria Thaler 1834 "Provincial Legislature" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
380 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
Bavaria Thaler 1834 "Provincial Legislature" at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
1646 $
Price in auction currency 260000 JPY
Bavaria Thaler 1834 "Provincial Legislature" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1834 "Provincial Legislature" at auction Gärtner - June 11, 2024
Seller Gärtner
Date June 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1834 "Provincial Legislature" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1834 "Provincial Legislature" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1834 "Provincial Legislature" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1834 "Provincial Legislature" at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1834 "Provincial Legislature" at auction Negrini - January 7, 2024
Seller Negrini
Date January 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1834 "Provincial Legislature" at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1834 "Provincial Legislature" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1834 "Provincial Legislature" at auction Künker - June 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1834 "Provincial Legislature" at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1834 "Provincial Legislature" at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition MS62 PL PCGS
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1834 "Provincial Legislature" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1834 "Provincial Legislature" at auction Busso Peus - April 28, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1834 "Provincial Legislature" at auction Künker - March 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1834 "Provincial Legislature" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 8, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1834 "Provincial Legislature" at auction Künker - February 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1834 "Provincial Legislature" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1834 "Provincial Legislature" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
