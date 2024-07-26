Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Thaler 1834 "Provincial Legislature" (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28,06 g
- Pure silver (0,7515 oz) 23,374 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1834
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (208)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1834 "Provincial Legislature". This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2449 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 41,000. Bidding took place November 16, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
