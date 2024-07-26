Thaler 1834 "Monument to the Wittelsbachs" (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1834 "Monument to the Wittelsbachs". This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34560 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,120. Bidding took place November 5, 2020.

