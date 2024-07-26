Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Thaler 1834 "Monument to the Wittelsbachs" (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28,06 g
- Pure silver (0,7515 oz) 23,374 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1834
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (147)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1834 "Monument to the Wittelsbachs". This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34560 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,120. Bidding took place November 5, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Anticomondo (1)
- Auction World (5)
- BAC (1)
- Busso Peus (7)
- Cayón (1)
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- Dorotheum (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (8)
- Felzmann (1)
- Frankfurter (1)
- Frühwald (3)
- Gorny & Mosch (12)
- Grün (9)
- Heritage (5)
- HIRSCH (3)
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (39)
- Lanz München (2)
- Meister & Sonntag (2)
- Möller (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (4)
- Negrini (1)
- Nihon (1)
- Numismatica Genevensis (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Savoca Numismatik (1)
- Sonntag (3)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Teutoburger (6)
- UBS (4)
- VL Nummus (2)
- WAG (11)
- Westfälische (3)
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Negrini
Date January 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 3, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller VL Nummus
Date September 17, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller VL Nummus
Date April 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
