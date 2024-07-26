Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Thaler 1834 "Monument to the Wittelsbachs" (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse Thaler 1834 "Monument to the Wittelsbachs" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse Thaler 1834 "Monument to the Wittelsbachs" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28,06 g
  • Pure silver (0,7515 oz) 23,374 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1834
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (147)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1834 "Monument to the Wittelsbachs". This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34560 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,120. Bidding took place November 5, 2020.

Bavaria Thaler 1834 "Monument to the Wittelsbachs" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
510 $
Price in auction currency 470 EUR
Bavaria Thaler 1834 "Monument to the Wittelsbachs" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
336 $
Price in auction currency 310 EUR
Bavaria Thaler 1834 "Monument to the Wittelsbachs" at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1834 "Monument to the Wittelsbachs" at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1834 "Monument to the Wittelsbachs" at auction Negrini - January 7, 2024
Seller Negrini
Date January 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1834 "Monument to the Wittelsbachs" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1834 "Monument to the Wittelsbachs" at auction Frankfurter - November 3, 2023
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 3, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1834 "Monument to the Wittelsbachs" at auction Auction World - October 15, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1834 "Monument to the Wittelsbachs" at auction VL Nummus - September 17, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date September 17, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1834 "Monument to the Wittelsbachs" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1834 "Monument to the Wittelsbachs" at auction Busso Peus - April 28, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1834 "Monument to the Wittelsbachs" at auction VL Nummus - April 22, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date April 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1834 "Monument to the Wittelsbachs" at auction Künker - April 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date April 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1834 "Monument to the Wittelsbachs" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 8, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1834 "Monument to the Wittelsbachs" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1834 "Monument to the Wittelsbachs" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1834 "Monument to the Wittelsbachs" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1834 "Monument to the Wittelsbachs" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1834 "Monument to the Wittelsbachs" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1834 "Monument to the Wittelsbachs" at auction WAG - April 10, 2022
Seller WAG
Date April 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1834 "Monument to the Wittelsbachs" at auction Anticomondo - March 3, 2022
Seller Anticomondo
Date March 3, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Bavaria Thaler 1834 "Monument to the Wittelsbachs" at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1834 "Monument to the Wittelsbachs", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

