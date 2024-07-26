Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Thaler 1833 "Monument for Bavarians Who Fell in Russia" (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28,06 g
- Pure silver (0,7515 oz) 23,374 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1833
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (199) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1833 "Monument for Bavarians Who Fell in Russia". This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30983 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,400. Bidding took place April 25, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller ANTIUM AURUM
Date May 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Dorotheum
Date November 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 10
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1833 "Monument for Bavarians Who Fell in Russia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
