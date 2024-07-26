Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Thaler 1833 "Monument for Bavarians Who Fell in Russia" (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse Thaler 1833 "Monument for Bavarians Who Fell in Russia" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse Thaler 1833 "Monument for Bavarians Who Fell in Russia" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28,06 g
  • Pure silver (0,7515 oz) 23,374 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1833
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (199) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1833 "Monument for Bavarians Who Fell in Russia". This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30983 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,400. Bidding took place April 25, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Bavaria Thaler 1833 "Monument for Bavarians Who Fell in Russia" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
293 $
Price in auction currency 270 EUR
Bavaria Thaler 1833 "Monument for Bavarians Who Fell in Russia" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
282 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Bavaria Thaler 1833 "Monument for Bavarians Who Fell in Russia" at auction ANTIUM AURUM - May 22, 2024
Seller ANTIUM AURUM
Date May 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Bavaria Thaler 1833 "Monument for Bavarians Who Fell in Russia" at auction Auction World - January 28, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Bavaria Thaler 1833 "Monument for Bavarians Who Fell in Russia" at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free
Bavaria Thaler 1833 "Monument for Bavarians Who Fell in Russia" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Bavaria Thaler 1833 "Monument for Bavarians Who Fell in Russia" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Bavaria Thaler 1833 "Monument for Bavarians Who Fell in Russia" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1833 "Monument for Bavarians Who Fell in Russia" at auction Heritage Eur - November 17, 2023
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Bavaria Thaler 1833 "Monument for Bavarians Who Fell in Russia" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Bavaria Thaler 1833 "Monument for Bavarians Who Fell in Russia" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Bavaria Thaler 1833 "Monument for Bavarians Who Fell in Russia" at auction Busso Peus - April 28, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Bavaria Thaler 1833 "Monument for Bavarians Who Fell in Russia" at auction Künker - April 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date April 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Bavaria Thaler 1833 "Monument for Bavarians Who Fell in Russia" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 8, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Bavaria Thaler 1833 "Monument for Bavarians Who Fell in Russia" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 8, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Bavaria Thaler 1833 "Monument for Bavarians Who Fell in Russia" at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Bavaria Thaler 1833 "Monument for Bavarians Who Fell in Russia" at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1833 "Monument for Bavarians Who Fell in Russia" at auction WAG - January 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date January 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Bavaria Thaler 1833 "Monument for Bavarians Who Fell in Russia" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1833 "Monument for Bavarians Who Fell in Russia" at auction Dorotheum - November 18, 2022
Seller Dorotheum
Date November 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Bavaria Thaler 1833 "Monument for Bavarians Who Fell in Russia" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Bavaria Thaler 1833 "Monument for Bavarians Who Fell in Russia" at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

