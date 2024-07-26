Thaler 1833 "Monument for Bavarians Who Fell in Russia" (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1833 "Monument for Bavarians Who Fell in Russia". This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30983 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,400. Bidding took place April 25, 2019.

Сondition UNC (13) AU (59) XF (100) VF (22) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (2) MS62 (3) MS61 (1) AU58 (1) AU55 (2) AU53 (1) DETAILS (0) Service NGC (11) PCGS (3)

Seller All companies

Anticomondo (1)

ANTIUM AURUM (1)

Auction World (7)

Aurea (1)

BAC (12)

Busso Peus (10)

cgb.fr (1)

Coin Cabinet (1)

Dorotheum (2)

Emporium Hamburg (6)

Felzmann (1)

Frühwald (4)

Gärtner (1)

GINZA (1)

Gorny & Mosch (16)

Grün (10)

Heritage (7)

Heritage Eur (1)

HIRSCH (1)

Höhn (2)

iNumis (2)

Künker (48)

Lanz München (3)

Meister & Sonntag (1)

Möller (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (9)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Naumann (1)

Rauch (1)

Reinhard Fischer (1)

Rhenumis (1)

Russiancoin (2)

SINCONA (2)

Sonntag (3)

Stack's (1)

Teutoburger (9)

UBS (2)

Varesi (1)

WAG (20)

WCN (1)

Westfälische (3)