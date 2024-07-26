Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Thaler 1833 "Customs Union" (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28,06 g
- Pure silver (0,7515 oz) 23,374 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1833
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (176)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1833 "Customs Union". This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31075 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,520. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
2292 $
Price in auction currency 362000 JPY
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 21, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 3, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date July 16, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1833 "Customs Union", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
