Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Thaler 1833 "Customs Union" (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse Thaler 1833 "Customs Union" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse Thaler 1833 "Customs Union" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28,06 g
  • Pure silver (0,7515 oz) 23,374 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1833
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (176)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1833 "Customs Union". This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31075 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,520. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.

Bavaria Thaler 1833 "Customs Union" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
570 $
Price in auction currency 525 EUR
Bavaria Thaler 1833 "Customs Union" at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
2292 $
Price in auction currency 362000 JPY
Bavaria Thaler 1833 "Customs Union" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1833 "Customs Union" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1833 "Customs Union" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - May 16, 2024
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1833 "Customs Union" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1833 "Customs Union" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1833 "Customs Union" at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1833 "Customs Union" at auction cgb.fr - January 23, 2024
Seller cgb.fr
Date January 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1833 "Customs Union" at auction Russiancoin - December 21, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 21, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1833 "Customs Union" at auction Nihon - December 10, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1833 "Customs Union" at auction Frankfurter - November 3, 2023
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 3, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1833 "Customs Union" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1833 "Customs Union" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1833 "Customs Union" at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1833 "Customs Union" at auction Auction World - July 16, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date July 16, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1833 "Customs Union" at auction Busso Peus - April 28, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1833 "Customs Union" at auction Katz - April 6, 2023
Seller Katz
Date April 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1833 "Customs Union" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 8, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1833 "Customs Union" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1833 "Customs Union" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1833 "Customs Union" at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
For the sale of Thaler 1833 "Customs Union", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

