Thaler 1831 "Opening of Legislature" (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1831 "Opening of Legislature". This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23982 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,700. Bidding took place April 18, 2013.

