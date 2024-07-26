Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Thaler 1831 "Opening of Legislature" (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse Thaler 1831 "Opening of Legislature" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse Thaler 1831 "Opening of Legislature" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28,06 g
  • Pure silver (0,7515 oz) 23,374 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1831
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1831 "Opening of Legislature". This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23982 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,700. Bidding took place April 18, 2013.

Bavaria Thaler 1831 "Opening of Legislature" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1248 $
Price in auction currency 1150 EUR
Bavaria Thaler 1831 "Opening of Legislature" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
651 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Bavaria Thaler 1831 "Opening of Legislature" at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1831 "Opening of Legislature" at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1831 "Opening of Legislature" at auction Solidus Numismatik - June 18, 2024
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date June 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1831 "Opening of Legislature" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1831 "Opening of Legislature" at auction Auction World - October 15, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1831 "Opening of Legislature" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1831 "Opening of Legislature" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1831 "Opening of Legislature" at auction Künker - April 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date April 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1831 "Opening of Legislature" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 8, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1831 "Opening of Legislature" at auction Stack's - March 1, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date March 1, 2023
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1831 "Opening of Legislature" at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1831 "Opening of Legislature" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1831 "Opening of Legislature" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1831 "Opening of Legislature" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1831 "Opening of Legislature" at auction Künker - October 7, 2022
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1831 "Opening of Legislature" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1831 "Opening of Legislature" at auction Russiancoin - July 21, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 21, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1831 "Opening of Legislature" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 19, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1831 "Opening of Legislature" at auction WAG - April 10, 2022
Seller WAG
Date April 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
