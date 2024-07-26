Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Thaler 1831 "Opening of Legislature" (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28,06 g
- Pure silver (0,7515 oz) 23,374 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1831
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (139) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1831 "Opening of Legislature". This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23982 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,700. Bidding took place April 18, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1248 $
Price in auction currency 1150 EUR
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date June 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date March 1, 2023
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 21, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
