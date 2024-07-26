Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Thaler 1832 "Prince Otto" (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28,06 g
- Pure silver (0,7515 oz) 23,374 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1832
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (350) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1832 "Prince Otto". This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 603 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 27,500. Bidding took place March 13, 2006.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
