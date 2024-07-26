Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Thaler 1832 "Prince Otto" (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse Thaler 1832 "Prince Otto" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse Thaler 1832 "Prince Otto" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28,06 g
  • Pure silver (0,7515 oz) 23,374 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1832
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (350) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1832 "Prince Otto". This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 603 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 27,500. Bidding took place March 13, 2006.

Bavaria Thaler 1832 "Prince Otto" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
317 $
Price in auction currency 292 EUR
Bavaria Thaler 1832 "Prince Otto" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
488 $
Price in auction currency 450 EUR
Bavaria Thaler 1832 "Prince Otto" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1832 "Prince Otto" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1832 "Prince Otto" at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1832 "Prince Otto" at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - July 5, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1832 "Prince Otto" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1832 "Prince Otto" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Bavaria Thaler 1832 "Prince Otto" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1832 "Prince Otto" at auction Karamitsos - June 9, 2024
Seller Karamitsos
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1832 "Prince Otto" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1832 "Prince Otto" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1832 "Prince Otto" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1832 "Prince Otto" at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1832 "Prince Otto" at auction Russiancoin - December 21, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 21, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1832 "Prince Otto" at auction BAC - December 12, 2023
Seller BAC
Date December 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1832 "Prince Otto" at auction Attica Auctions - December 10, 2023
Seller Attica Auctions
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1832 "Prince Otto" at auction Rauch - December 9, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1832 "Prince Otto" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1832 "Prince Otto" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1832 "Prince Otto" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1832 "Prince Otto" at auction GINZA - November 18, 2023
Seller GINZA
Date November 18, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Bavaria Thaler 1832 "Prince Otto" at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1832 "Prince Otto", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

