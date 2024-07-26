Thaler 1832 "Prince Otto" (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1832 "Prince Otto". This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 603 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 27,500. Bidding took place March 13, 2006.

Сondition UNC (47) AU (85) XF (180) VF (33) F (1) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS65 (5) MS64 (8) MS63 (5) MS62 (6) MS61 (3) MS60 (2) AU58 (3) AU55 (3) AU50 (1) DETAILS (4) DPL (1) Service PCGS (11) NGC (28) RNGA (1)

