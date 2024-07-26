Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Thaler 1830 "Bavarian Family" (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse Thaler 1830 "Bavarian Family" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse Thaler 1830 "Bavarian Family" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28,06 g
  • Pure silver (0,7515 oz) 23,374 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1830
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (291)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1830 "Bavarian Family". This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3213 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 420,000. Bidding took place July 13, 2024.

Bavaria Thaler 1830 "Bavarian Family" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
445 $
Price in auction currency 410 EUR
Bavaria Thaler 1830 "Bavarian Family" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
445 $
Price in auction currency 410 EUR
Bavaria Thaler 1830 "Bavarian Family" at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1830 "Bavarian Family" at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1830 "Bavarian Family" at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1830 "Bavarian Family" at auction Heritage - June 20, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 20, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1830 "Bavarian Family" at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1830 "Bavarian Family" at auction ANTIUM AURUM - May 22, 2024
Seller ANTIUM AURUM
Date May 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1830 "Bavarian Family" at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1830 "Bavarian Family" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1830 "Bavarian Family" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1830 "Bavarian Family" at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1830 "Bavarian Family" at auction Russiancoin - March 21, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1830 "Bavarian Family" at auction Russiancoin - December 21, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 21, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1830 "Bavarian Family" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1830 "Bavarian Family" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1830 "Bavarian Family" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition MS64 PL PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1830 "Bavarian Family" at auction Frankfurter - November 3, 2023
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 3, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1830 "Bavarian Family" at auction HIRSCH - September 22, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1830 "Bavarian Family" at auction VL Nummus - September 15, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date September 15, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1830 "Bavarian Family" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Bavaria Thaler 1830 "Bavarian Family" at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction
Bavaria Thaler 1830 "Bavarian Family" at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1830 "Bavarian Family", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

