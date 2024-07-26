Thaler 1830 "Bavarian Family" (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1830 "Bavarian Family". This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3213 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 420,000. Bidding took place July 13, 2024.

