Thaler 1830 "Bavarian Family" (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28,06 g
- Pure silver (0,7515 oz) 23,374 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1830
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1830 "Bavarian Family". This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3213 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 420,000. Bidding took place July 13, 2024.
For the sale of Thaler 1830 "Bavarian Family", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
