Thaler 1829 "Commercial Treaty" (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1829 "Commercial Treaty". This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3211 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 530,000. Bidding took place July 13, 2024.

