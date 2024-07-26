Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Thaler 1829 "Commercial Treaty" (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse Thaler 1829 "Commercial Treaty" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse Thaler 1829 "Commercial Treaty" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28,06 g
  • Pure silver (0,7515 oz) 23,374 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1829
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (264)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1829 "Commercial Treaty". This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3211 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 530,000. Bidding took place July 13, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ANTIUM AURUM (1)
  • Ars Time (1)
  • Auction World (15)
  • BAC (13)
  • Bertolami (1)
  • Bru Sale & Wellico (1)
  • Busso Peus (10)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
  • cgb.fr (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Dorotheum (3)
  • Emporium Hamburg (12)
  • Gärtner (2)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (22)
  • Grün (16)
  • Heritage (9)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (4)
  • iNumis (2)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Karamitsos (1)
  • Katz (4)
  • Künker (61)
  • Lanz München (2)
  • Leu (1)
  • Meister & Sonntag (1)
  • Möller (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Negrini (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Nihon (1)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (1)
  • PAOLETTI (1)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • Savoca Numismatik (2)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Sonntag (9)
  • Stack's (3)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Teutoburger (8)
  • UBS (2)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
  • WAG (21)
  • Westfälische (8)
  • Wormser Auktionshaus (2)
Bavaria Thaler 1829 "Commercial Treaty" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
543 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Bavaria Thaler 1829 "Commercial Treaty" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
315 $
Price in auction currency 290 EUR
Bavaria Thaler 1829 "Commercial Treaty" at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1829 "Commercial Treaty" at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1829 "Commercial Treaty" at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - July 5, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1829 "Commercial Treaty" at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1829 "Commercial Treaty" at auction Heritage - June 20, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 20, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1829 "Commercial Treaty" at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1829 "Commercial Treaty" at auction ANTIUM AURUM - May 22, 2024
Seller ANTIUM AURUM
Date May 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1829 "Commercial Treaty" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1829 "Commercial Treaty" at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1829 "Commercial Treaty" at auction cgb.fr - January 23, 2024
Seller cgb.fr
Date January 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1829 "Commercial Treaty" at auction Russiancoin - December 21, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 21, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1829 "Commercial Treaty" at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1829 "Commercial Treaty" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1829 "Commercial Treaty" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1829 "Commercial Treaty" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1829 "Commercial Treaty" at auction Auction World - October 15, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1829 "Commercial Treaty" at auction Heritage - September 25, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date September 25, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1829 "Commercial Treaty" at auction CNG - September 13, 2023
Seller CNG
Date September 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1829 "Commercial Treaty" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Bavaria Thaler 1829 "Commercial Treaty" at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Bavaria Thaler 1829 "Commercial Treaty" at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Bavaria Thaler 1829 "Commercial Treaty" at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Bavaria Thaler 1829 "Commercial Treaty" at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
To auction
Bavaria Thaler 1829 "Commercial Treaty" at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1829 "Commercial Treaty", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bavaria Coin catalog of Ludwig I Coins of Bavaria in 1829 All Bavarian coins Bavarian silver coins Bavarian coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search