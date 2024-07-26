Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Thaler 1829 "Commercial Treaty" (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28,06 g
- Pure silver (0,7515 oz) 23,374 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1829
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (264)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1829 "Commercial Treaty". This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3211 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 530,000. Bidding took place July 13, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date June 20, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller ANTIUM AURUM
Date May 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 25, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller CNG
Date September 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
