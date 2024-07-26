Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Thaler 1828 "Constitution Monument" (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28,06 g
- Pure silver (0,7515 oz) 23,374 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1828
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (250)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1828 "Constitution Monument". This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1859 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
1266 $
Price in auction currency 200000 JPY
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stack's
Date October 20, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 25, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1828 "Constitution Monument", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
