Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Thaler 1828 "Constitution Monument" (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse Thaler 1828 "Constitution Monument" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse Thaler 1828 "Constitution Monument" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28,06 g
  • Pure silver (0,7515 oz) 23,374 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1828
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (250)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1828 "Constitution Monument". This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1859 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Ars Time (1)
  • Auction World (11)
  • Busso Peus (8)
  • Dorotheum (2)
  • Emporium Hamburg (15)
  • Felzmann (3)
  • Frühwald (4)
  • Gärtner (3)
  • GMA Numismatica Napoli srl (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (19)
  • Grün (15)
  • Heritage (6)
  • Höhn (6)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Katz (3)
  • Künker (66)
  • Lanz München (3)
  • Meister & Sonntag (2)
  • Möller (9)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (5)
  • Naumann (1)
  • Nihon (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Rauch (4)
  • Reinhard Fischer (2)
  • Rhenumis (3)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • Rzeszowski DA (2)
  • Savoca Numismatik (2)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Sonntag (6)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Teutoburger (6)
  • UBS (2)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
  • WAG (23)
  • Westfälische (4)
Bavaria Thaler 1828 "Constitution Monument" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
380 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
Bavaria Thaler 1828 "Constitution Monument" at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
1266 $
Price in auction currency 200000 JPY
Bavaria Thaler 1828 "Constitution Monument" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1828 "Constitution Monument" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1828 "Constitution Monument" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1828 "Constitution Monument" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1828 "Constitution Monument" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1828 "Constitution Monument" at auction Russiancoin - December 21, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 21, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1828 "Constitution Monument" at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1828 "Constitution Monument" at auction Katz - November 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1828 "Constitution Monument" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1828 "Constitution Monument" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1828 "Constitution Monument" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1828 "Constitution Monument" at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1828 "Constitution Monument" at auction Stack's - October 20, 2023
Bavaria Thaler 1828 "Constitution Monument" at auction Stack's - October 20, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date October 20, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1828 "Constitution Monument" at auction Gärtner - October 16, 2023
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1828 "Constitution Monument" at auction Heritage - September 25, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date September 25, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1828 "Constitution Monument" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1828 "Constitution Monument" at auction Künker - June 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1828 "Constitution Monument" at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1828 "Constitution Monument" at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Bavaria Thaler 1828 "Constitution Monument" at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1828 "Constitution Monument", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bavaria Coin catalog of Ludwig I Coins of Bavaria in 1828 All Bavarian coins Bavarian silver coins Bavarian coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search