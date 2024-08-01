Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Thaler 1828 "The Royal family" (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28,06 g
- Pure silver (0,7515 oz) 23,374 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1828
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (650) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1828 "The Royal family". This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3148 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 9,000,000. Bidding took place April 15, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1828 "The Royal family", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
