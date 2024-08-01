Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Thaler 1828 "The Royal family" (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse Thaler 1828 "The Royal family" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse Thaler 1828 "The Royal family" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28,06 g
  • Pure silver (0,7515 oz) 23,374 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1828
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (650) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1828 "The Royal family". This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3148 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 9,000,000. Bidding took place April 15, 2023.

Bavaria Thaler 1828 "The Royal family" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - August 1, 2024
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date August 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
236 $
Price in auction currency 360 AUD
Bavaria Thaler 1828 "The Royal family" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
282 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Bavaria Thaler 1828 "The Royal family" at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - July 5, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1828 "The Royal family" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Bavaria Thaler 1828 "The Royal family" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1828 "The Royal family" at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1828 "The Royal family" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 10, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1828 "The Royal family" at auction Numisfitz GmbH - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisfitz GmbH
Date June 9, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1828 "The Royal family" at auction Nihon - June 9, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1828 "The Royal family" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1828 "The Royal family" at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2024
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1828 "The Royal family" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1828 "The Royal family" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1828 "The Royal family" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1828 "The Royal family" at auction ANTIUM AURUM - May 22, 2024
Seller ANTIUM AURUM
Date May 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1828 "The Royal family" at auction Heritage Eur - May 17, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1828 "The Royal family" at auction CNG - May 15, 2024
Seller CNG
Date May 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1828 "The Royal family" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1828 "The Royal family" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1828 "The Royal family" at auction NumisCorner - April 26, 2024
Seller NumisCorner
Date April 26, 2024
Condition AU55
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1828 "The Royal family" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1828 "The Royal family" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Bavaria Thaler 1828 "The Royal family" at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
To auction
Bavaria Thaler 1828 "The Royal family" at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Bavaria Thaler 1828 "The Royal family" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction
Bavaria Thaler 1828 "The Royal family" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Bavaria Thaler 1828 "The Royal family" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Bavaria Thaler 1828 "The Royal family" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1828 "The Royal family", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

