Thaler 1828 "The Royal family" (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1828 "The Royal family". This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3148 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 9,000,000. Bidding took place April 15, 2023.

Сondition UNC (105) AU (113) XF (309) VF (100) F (4) No grade (15) Condition (slab) MS66 (5) MS65 (2) MS64 (7) MS63 (12) MS62 (25) MS61 (2) MS60 (1) AU58 (6) AU55 (2) AU50 (2) DETAILS (22) PL (5) Service NGC (54) PCGS (29) RNGA (1) ANACS (2)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)

Alexander (4)

Anticomondo (1)

ANTIUM AURUM (1)

Ars Time (1)

Artemide Aste (1)

Attica Auctions (1)

Auction World (25)

Aurea (1)

Aureo & Calicó (1)

AURORA (1)

BAC (16)

Baldwin's of St. James's (1)

Busso Peus (33)

Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)

Cayón (2)

cgb.fr (1)

Cieszyńskie CN (2)

CNG (3)

Davissons Ltd. (1)

DNW (1)

Dorotheum (5)

Emporium Hamburg (19)

Felzmann (7)

Frankfurter (1)

Frühwald (10)

Gärtner (6)

GGN (1)

GINZA (2)

Goldberg (4)

Gorny & Mosch (27)

Grün (17)

Heritage (34)

Heritage Eur (2)

Hermes Auctions (1)

HERVERA (3)

HIRSCH (4)

Höhn (11)

iNumis (3)

Jean ELSEN (2)

Karamitsos (6)

Katz (9)

Klondike Auction (2)

Kroha (3)

Künker (112)

Lanz München (3)

Leu (2)

Marciniak (2)

Meister & Sonntag (2)

Möller (4)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (10)

Münzen & Medaillen (3)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (7)

Naumann (2)

Negrini (3)

Niemczyk (3)

Nihon (4)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)

Numimarket (3)

Numis Poland (1)

Numisbalt (6)

NumisCorner (1)

Numisfitz GmbH (1)

Numismatica Ars Classica (1)

Numismatica Genevensis (1)

Numismatica Luciani (1)

PAOLETTI (1)

Rare Coins (2)

Rauch (16)

Reinhard Fischer (5)

Rhenumis (6)

Russian Heritage (1)

Russiancoin (6)

Rzeszowski DA (4)

Savoca Numismatik (1)

Schulman (2)

Sedwick (1)

SINCONA (3)

Soler y Llach (4)

Solidus Numismatik (1)

Sonntag (10)

Spink (3)

Stack's (8)

Stephen Album (4)

Taisei (1)

Tauler & Fau (1)

Teutoburger (39)

UBS (8)

Varesi (2)

VINCHON (2)

VL Nummus (5)

WAG (58)

WCN (1)

Westfälische (3)

Wormser Auktionshaus (1)