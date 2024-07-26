Thaler 1827 "Order of Ludwig" (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1827 "Order of Ludwig". This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3158 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place March 12, 2019.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (57) AU (80) XF (95) VF (14) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) MS65 (3) MS64 (9) MS63 (6) MS62 (13) MS61 (4) AU55 (3) DETAILS (3) PL (4) Service PCGS (19) NGC (24)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)

Anticomondo (1)

Ars Time (1)

Auction World (7)

Aurea (1)

BAC (17)

Busso Peus (8)

Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)

CNG (2)

Dorotheum (1)

Emporium Hamburg (7)

Felzmann (1)

Frankfurter (2)

Frühwald (6)

Gärtner (1)

Goldberg (1)

Gorny & Mosch (21)

Grün (13)

Heritage (8)

Höhn (3)

iNumis (1)

Karamitsos (3)

Künker (62)

Lanz München (2)

Leu (1)

Meister & Sonntag (1)

Möller (3)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (6)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Nihon (3)

Numismatica Genevensis (1)

Rauch (3)

Reinhard Fischer (1)

Russiancoin (2)

Savoca Numismatik (2)

Schulman (1)

Sedwick (1)

SINCONA (2)

Sonntag (4)

Stack's (4)

Teutoburger (10)

UBS (4)

Varesi (1)

WAG (24)

WCN (1)

Westfälische (3)