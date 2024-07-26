Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Thaler 1827 "Order of Ludwig" (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse Thaler 1827 "Order of Ludwig" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse Thaler 1827 "Order of Ludwig" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28,06 g
  • Pure silver (0,7515 oz) 23,374 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1827
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (250)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1827 "Order of Ludwig". This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3158 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place March 12, 2019.

Bavaria Thaler 1827 "Order of Ludwig" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
358 $
Price in auction currency 330 EUR
Bavaria Thaler 1827 "Order of Ludwig" at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
2596 $
Price in auction currency 410000 JPY
Bavaria Thaler 1827 "Order of Ludwig" at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - July 5, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1827 "Order of Ludwig" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1827 "Order of Ludwig" at auction Russiancoin - December 21, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 21, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1827 "Order of Ludwig" at auction BAC - December 12, 2023
Seller BAC
Date December 12, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1827 "Order of Ludwig" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1827 "Order of Ludwig" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition MS64 PL PCGS
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1827 "Order of Ludwig" at auction Frankfurter - November 3, 2023
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 3, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1827 "Order of Ludwig" at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1827 "Order of Ludwig" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1827 "Order of Ludwig" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1827 "Order of Ludwig" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date August 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1827 "Order of Ludwig" at auction BAC - July 25, 2023
Seller BAC
Date July 25, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1827 "Order of Ludwig" at auction Karamitsos - June 18, 2023
Seller Karamitsos
Date June 18, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1827 "Order of Ludwig" at auction WAG - June 4, 2023
Seller WAG
Date June 4, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1827 "Order of Ludwig" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1827 "Order of Ludwig" at auction Busso Peus - April 28, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1827 "Order of Ludwig" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - April 20, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1827 "Order of Ludwig" at auction Künker - April 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date April 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Bavaria Thaler 1827 "Order of Ludwig" at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VF
To auction
Bavaria Thaler 1827 "Order of Ludwig" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1827 "Order of Ludwig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

