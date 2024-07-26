Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Thaler 1826 "Transfer of University" (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 28,06 g
- Pure silver (0,7831 oz) 24,3561 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1826
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (202)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1826 "Transfer of University". This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1036 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place February 1, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
1646 $
Price in auction currency 260000 JPY
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 21, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 3, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 25, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller VL Nummus
Date September 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller VL Nummus
Date April 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date March 1, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
