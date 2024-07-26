Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Thaler 1826 "Transfer of University" (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse Thaler 1826 "Transfer of University" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse Thaler 1826 "Transfer of University" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 28,06 g
  • Pure silver (0,7831 oz) 24,3561 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1826
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (202)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1826 "Transfer of University". This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1036 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place February 1, 2018.

Bavaria Thaler 1826 "Transfer of University" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
651 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Bavaria Thaler 1826 "Transfer of University" at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
1646 $
Price in auction currency 260000 JPY
Bavaria Thaler 1826 "Transfer of University" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1826 "Transfer of University" at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1826 "Transfer of University" at auction Russiancoin - December 21, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 21, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1826 "Transfer of University" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1826 "Transfer of University" at auction Frankfurter - November 3, 2023
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 3, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1826 "Transfer of University" at auction Heritage - September 25, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date September 25, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1826 "Transfer of University" at auction VL Nummus - September 17, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date September 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1826 "Transfer of University" at auction VL Nummus - September 15, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1826 "Transfer of University" at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1826 "Transfer of University" at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1826 "Transfer of University" at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1826 "Transfer of University" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1826 "Transfer of University" at auction VL Nummus - April 22, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date April 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1826 "Transfer of University" at auction Künker - April 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date April 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1826 "Transfer of University" at auction Katz - April 6, 2023
Seller Katz
Date April 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1826 "Transfer of University" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 8, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1826 "Transfer of University" at auction Stack's - March 1, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date March 1, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1826 "Transfer of University" at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1826 "Transfer of University" at auction WAG - January 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date January 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1826 "Transfer of University", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

