Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Thaler 1825 "Accession to power" (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 28,06 g
- Pure silver (0,7831 oz) 24,3561 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1825
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (189) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1825 "Accession to power". This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3514 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 6,500. Bidding took place November 2, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Frühwald
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 7, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller VL Nummus
Date September 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
