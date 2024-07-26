Thaler 1825 "Accession to power" (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1825 "Accession to power". This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3514 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 6,500. Bidding took place November 2, 2011.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (23) AU (53) XF (95) VF (16) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (3) MS64 (2) MS62 (1) MS61 (3) AU58 (1) DETAILS (3) PL (2) Service PCGS (7) NGC (6)

Seller All companies

Ars Time (1)

Auction World (6)

Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)

BAC (5)

Busso Peus (6)

Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)

Cieszyńskie CN (1)

Dorotheum (1)

Emporium Hamburg (7)

Felzmann (1)

Frühwald (2)

Gärtner (1)

Gorny & Mosch (17)

Grün (10)

Heritage (5)

Höhn (5)

iNumis (1)

Katz (2)

Kroha (1)

Künker (56)

Lanz München (3)

Leu (1)

Meister & Sonntag (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (5)

Niemczyk (2)

Nihon (1)

Numimarket (1)

Numismatica Genevensis (1)

Rauch (2)

Reinhard Fischer (2)

Rhenumis (1)

Russiancoin (1)

Savoca Numismatik (2)

Schulman (1)

SINCONA (2)

Sonntag (6)

Spink (1)

Teutoburger (9)

UBS (2)

VL Nummus (1)

WAG (10)

Westfälische (4)