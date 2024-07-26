Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Thaler 1825 "Accession to power" (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse Thaler 1825 "Accession to power" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse Thaler 1825 "Accession to power" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 28,06 g
  • Pure silver (0,7831 oz) 24,3561 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1825
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (189) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1825 "Accession to power". This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3514 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 6,500. Bidding took place November 2, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Ars Time (1)
  • Auction World (6)
  • Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
  • BAC (5)
  • Busso Peus (6)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • Dorotheum (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (7)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Frühwald (2)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (17)
  • Grün (10)
  • Heritage (5)
  • Höhn (5)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (56)
  • Lanz München (3)
  • Leu (1)
  • Meister & Sonntag (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (5)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Nihon (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (1)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (2)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Savoca Numismatik (2)
  • Schulman (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Sonntag (6)
  • Spink (1)
  • Teutoburger (9)
  • UBS (2)
  • VL Nummus (1)
  • WAG (10)
  • Westfälische (4)
Bavaria Thaler 1825 "Accession to power" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
651 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Bavaria Thaler 1825 "Accession to power" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
977 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Bavaria Thaler 1825 "Accession to power" at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1825 "Accession to power" at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - July 5, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1825 "Accession to power" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1825 "Accession to power" at auction Frühwald - April 12, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1825 "Accession to power" at auction Nihon - December 10, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1825 "Accession to power" at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - December 9, 2023
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1825 "Accession to power" at auction Russiancoin - December 7, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 7, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1825 "Accession to power" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Bavaria Thaler 1825 "Accession to power" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1825 "Accession to power" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1825 "Accession to power" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1825 "Accession to power" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1825 "Accession to power" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Bavaria Thaler 1825 "Accession to power" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1825 "Accession to power" at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1825 "Accession to power" at auction VL Nummus - September 17, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date September 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1825 "Accession to power" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1825 "Accession to power" at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date May 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1825 "Accession to power" at auction Busso Peus - April 28, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1825 "Accession to power" at auction Busso Peus - April 28, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1825 "Accession to power" at auction Künker - March 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Bavaria Thaler 1825 "Accession to power" at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1825 "Accession to power", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bavaria Coin catalog of Ludwig I Coins of Bavaria in 1825 All Bavarian coins Bavarian silver coins Bavarian coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search