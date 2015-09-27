Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
2 Thaler 1839 "Monument to Maximilian I". Gold (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Variety: Gold
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Thaler 1839 "Monument to Maximilian I". Gold. This gold coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2527 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 603.75. Bidding took place March 31, 2008.
For the sale of 2 Thaler 1839 "Monument to Maximilian I", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
