Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

2 Thaler 1839 "Monument to Maximilian I". Gold (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Variety: Gold

Obverse 2 Thaler 1839 "Monument to Maximilian I" Gold - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse 2 Thaler 1839 "Monument to Maximilian I" Gold - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Frühwald

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,937)
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1839
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Thaler 1839 "Monument to Maximilian I". Gold. This gold coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2527 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 603.75. Bidding took place March 31, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
  • Stack's (1)
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1839 "Monument to Maximilian I" at auction Heritage - September 27, 2015
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1839 "Monument to Maximilian I" at auction Heritage - September 27, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date September 27, 2015
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
259 $
Price in auction currency 259 USD
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1839 "Monument to Maximilian I" at auction Stack's - April 1, 2008
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1839 "Monument to Maximilian I" at auction Stack's - April 1, 2008
Seller Stack's
Date April 1, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1839 "Monument to Maximilian I", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bavaria Coin catalog of Ludwig I Coins of Bavaria in 1839 All Bavarian coins Bavarian gold coins Bavarian coins 2 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search