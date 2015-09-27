2 Thaler 1839 "Monument to Maximilian I". Gold (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Thaler 1839 "Monument to Maximilian I". Gold. This gold coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2527 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 603.75. Bidding took place March 31, 2008.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) Service NGC (1)