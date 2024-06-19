Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
2 Thaler 1848 "Abdication of Ludwig I" (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,12 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1848
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (128)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Thaler 1848 "Abdication of Ludwig I". This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3623 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 9,000. Bidding took place June 21, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (2)
- BAC (3)
- Busso Peus (3)
- Dorotheum (2)
- Emporium Hamburg (3)
- Felzmann (1)
- GINZA (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (11)
- Grün (7)
- Heritage (1)
- HIRSCH (5)
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (58)
- Reinhard Fischer (2)
- Savoca Numismatik (2)
- SINCONA (1)
- Solidus Numismatik (2)
- Sonntag (3)
- Stack's (1)
- Teutoburger (7)
- UBS (2)
- WAG (7)
- Westfälische (3)
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
5370 $
Price in auction currency 5000 EUR
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
3222 $
Price in auction currency 3000 EUR
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date April 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 7
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Thaler 1848 "Abdication of Ludwig I", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search