Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

2 Thaler 1848 "Abdication of Ludwig I" (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1848 "Abdication of Ludwig I" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse 2 Thaler 1848 "Abdication of Ludwig I" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,12 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1848
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (128)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Thaler 1848 "Abdication of Ludwig I". This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3623 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 9,000. Bidding took place June 21, 2010.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (2)
  • BAC (3)
  • Busso Peus (3)
  • Dorotheum (2)
  • Emporium Hamburg (3)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (11)
  • Grün (7)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HIRSCH (5)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (58)
  • Reinhard Fischer (2)
  • Savoca Numismatik (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Solidus Numismatik (2)
  • Sonntag (3)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Teutoburger (7)
  • UBS (2)
  • WAG (7)
  • Westfälische (3)
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1848 "Abdication of Ludwig I" at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
5370 $
Price in auction currency 5000 EUR
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1848 "Abdication of Ludwig I" at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
3222 $
Price in auction currency 3000 EUR
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1848 "Abdication of Ludwig I" at auction Solidus Numismatik - April 23, 2024
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date April 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1848 "Abdication of Ludwig I" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1848 "Abdication of Ludwig I" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1848 "Abdication of Ludwig I" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1848 "Abdication of Ludwig I" at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1848 "Abdication of Ludwig I" at auction Dorotheum - May 12, 2023
Seller Dorotheum
Date May 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1848 "Abdication of Ludwig I" at auction Busso Peus - April 28, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1848 "Abdication of Ludwig I" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 8, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1848 "Abdication of Ludwig I" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1848 "Abdication of Ludwig I" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1848 "Abdication of Ludwig I" at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1848 "Abdication of Ludwig I" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1848 "Abdication of Ludwig I" at auction BAC - March 2, 2022
Seller BAC
Date March 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1848 "Abdication of Ludwig I" at auction WAG - February 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date February 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1848 "Abdication of Ludwig I" at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1848 "Abdication of Ludwig I" at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1848 "Abdication of Ludwig I" at auction BAC - September 8, 2021
Seller BAC
Date September 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1848 "Abdication of Ludwig I" at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1848 "Abdication of Ludwig I" at auction WAG - June 13, 2021
Seller WAG
Date June 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1848 "Abdication of Ludwig I" at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1848 "Abdication of Ludwig I", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

