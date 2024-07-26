Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

2 Thaler 1847 "Bishop" (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1847 "Bishop" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse 2 Thaler 1847 "Bishop" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,12 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1847
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (168)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Thaler 1847 "Bishop". This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31092 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 10,800. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.

Bavaria 2 Thaler 1847 "Bishop" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
868 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1847 "Bishop" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
510 $
Price in auction currency 470 EUR
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1847 "Bishop" at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1847 "Bishop" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1847 "Bishop" at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1847 "Bishop" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1847 "Bishop" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1847 "Bishop" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1847 "Bishop" at auction Busso Peus - April 28, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1847 "Bishop" at auction Künker - April 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date April 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1847 "Bishop" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 8, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1847 "Bishop" at auction Künker - February 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1847 "Bishop" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1847 "Bishop" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1847 "Bishop" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1847 "Bishop" at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 8, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1847 "Bishop" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1847 "Bishop" at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1847 "Bishop" at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1847 "Bishop" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1847 "Bishop" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 5, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
