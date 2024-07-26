2 Thaler 1847 "Bishop" (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Thaler 1847 "Bishop". This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31092 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 10,800. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.

