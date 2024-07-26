Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
2 Thaler 1847 "Bishop" (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,12 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1847
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (168)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Thaler 1847 "Bishop". This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31092 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 10,800. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Anticomondo (1)
- Auction World (7)
- BAC (5)
- Busso Peus (3)
- Dorotheum (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (8)
- Gärtner (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (10)
- Grün (12)
- Heritage (4)
- HIRSCH (8)
- Höhn (4)
- Künker (48)
- Lanz München (2)
- Möller (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
- Nihon (2)
- Reinhard Fischer (5)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Savoca Numismatik (1)
- Sedwick (1)
- SINCONA (3)
- Sonntag (5)
- Teutoburger (8)
- UBS (4)
- WAG (16)
- Westfälische (5)
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 8
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Thaler 1847 "Bishop", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search