Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
2 Thaler 1846 "Canal Completion" (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,12 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1846
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (190)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Thaler 1846 "Canal Completion". This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31091 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,920. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1020 $
Price in auction currency 950 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS66 PL NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Thaler 1846 "Canal Completion", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
