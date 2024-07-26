Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

2 Thaler 1846 "Canal Completion" (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1846 "Canal Completion" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse 2 Thaler 1846 "Canal Completion" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,12 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1846
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (190)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Thaler 1846 "Canal Completion". This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31091 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,920. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.

Bavaria 2 Thaler 1846 "Canal Completion" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
841 $
Price in auction currency 775 EUR
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1846 "Canal Completion" at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1020 $
Price in auction currency 950 EUR
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1846 "Canal Completion" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1846 "Canal Completion" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1846 "Canal Completion" at auction HIRSCH - September 22, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1846 "Canal Completion" at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1846 "Canal Completion" at auction WAG - May 14, 2023
Seller WAG
Date May 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1846 "Canal Completion" at auction Busso Peus - April 28, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1846 "Canal Completion" at auction Künker - April 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date April 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1846 "Canal Completion" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 22, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1846 "Canal Completion" at auction Künker - February 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1846 "Canal Completion" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1846 "Canal Completion" at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 15, 2022
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1846 "Canal Completion" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1846 "Canal Completion" at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1846 "Canal Completion" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1846 "Canal Completion" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1846 "Canal Completion" at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS66 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1846 "Canal Completion" at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1846 "Canal Completion" at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1846 "Canal Completion" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1846 "Canal Completion" at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1846 "Canal Completion", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

