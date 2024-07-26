Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

2 Thaler 1845 "Birth of Two Grandsons" (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1845 "Birth of Two Grandsons" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse 2 Thaler 1845 "Birth of Two Grandsons" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,12 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1845
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (206)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Thaler 1845 "Birth of Two Grandsons". This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31090 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 9,600. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.

Bavaria 2 Thaler 1845 "Birth of Two Grandsons" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
705 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1845 "Birth of Two Grandsons" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
597 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1845 "Birth of Two Grandsons" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1845 "Birth of Two Grandsons" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1845 "Birth of Two Grandsons" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1845 "Birth of Two Grandsons" at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1845 "Birth of Two Grandsons" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1845 "Birth of Two Grandsons" at auction Frankfurter - November 3, 2023
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 3, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1845 "Birth of Two Grandsons" at auction Auction World - October 15, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1845 "Birth of Two Grandsons" at auction Stephen Album - September 17, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1845 "Birth of Two Grandsons" at auction Stack's - August 23, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1845 "Birth of Two Grandsons" at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1845 "Birth of Two Grandsons" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1845 "Birth of Two Grandsons" at auction Busso Peus - April 28, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1845 "Birth of Two Grandsons" at auction Künker - April 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date April 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1845 "Birth of Two Grandsons" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 8, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1845 "Birth of Two Grandsons" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1845 "Birth of Two Grandsons" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 27, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1845 "Birth of Two Grandsons" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1845 "Birth of Two Grandsons" at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1845 "Birth of Two Grandsons" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1845 "Birth of Two Grandsons" at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1845 "Birth of Two Grandsons", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

