Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

2 Thaler 1845 "Chancellor von Kreittmayr" (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1845 "Chancellor von Kreittmayr" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse 2 Thaler 1845 "Chancellor von Kreittmayr" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,12 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1845
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (119)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Thaler 1845 "Chancellor von Kreittmayr". This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 464 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,600. Bidding took place June 17, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (6)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (8)
  • Grün (9)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HIRSCH (7)
  • Höhn (2)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Karamitsos (1)
  • Künker (39)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Marudhar (1)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Meister & Sonntag (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)
  • Nihon (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Palombo (1)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (2)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Savoca Numismatik (2)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Sonntag (5)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Teutoburger (5)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (7)
  • Westfälische (3)
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1845 "Chancellor von Kreittmayr" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1139 $
Price in auction currency 1050 EUR
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1845 "Chancellor von Kreittmayr" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
787 $
Price in auction currency 725 EUR
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1845 "Chancellor von Kreittmayr" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1845 "Chancellor von Kreittmayr" at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1845 "Chancellor von Kreittmayr" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1845 "Chancellor von Kreittmayr" at auction Karamitsos - October 22, 2023
Seller Karamitsos
Date October 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1845 "Chancellor von Kreittmayr" at auction Rhenumis - June 15, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date June 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1845 "Chancellor von Kreittmayr" at auction Busso Peus - April 28, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1845 "Chancellor von Kreittmayr" at auction Busso Peus - April 28, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1845 "Chancellor von Kreittmayr" at auction Künker - April 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date April 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1845 "Chancellor von Kreittmayr" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 8, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1845 "Chancellor von Kreittmayr" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1845 "Chancellor von Kreittmayr" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1845 "Chancellor von Kreittmayr" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1845 "Chancellor von Kreittmayr" at auction MDC Monaco - June 4, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 4, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1845 "Chancellor von Kreittmayr" at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1845 "Chancellor von Kreittmayr" at auction WAG - April 10, 2022
Seller WAG
Date April 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1845 "Chancellor von Kreittmayr" at auction Künker - November 4, 2021
Seller Künker
Date November 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1845 "Chancellor von Kreittmayr" at auction Künker - October 12, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1845 "Chancellor von Kreittmayr" at auction WAG - April 11, 2021
Seller WAG
Date April 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1845 "Chancellor von Kreittmayr" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 12, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1845 "Chancellor von Kreittmayr" at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1845 "Chancellor von Kreittmayr", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bavaria Coin catalog of Ludwig I Coins of Bavaria in 1845 All Bavarian coins Bavarian silver coins Bavarian coins 2 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search