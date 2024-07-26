Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
2 Thaler 1845 "Chancellor von Kreittmayr" (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,12 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1845
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (119)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Thaler 1845 "Chancellor von Kreittmayr". This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 464 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,600. Bidding took place June 17, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (6)
- Emporium Hamburg (2)
- Frühwald (1)
- Gärtner (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (8)
- Grün (9)
- Heritage (1)
- HIRSCH (7)
- Höhn (2)
- iNumis (1)
- Karamitsos (1)
- Künker (39)
- Marciniak (1)
- Marudhar (1)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- Meister & Sonntag (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)
- Nihon (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Palombo (1)
- Rauch (2)
- Reinhard Fischer (2)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Savoca Numismatik (2)
- Schulman (1)
- Sonntag (5)
- Stack's (1)
- Teutoburger (5)
- UBS (1)
- WAG (7)
- Westfälische (3)
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1139 $
Price in auction currency 1050 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Karamitsos
Date October 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 4, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date November 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 6
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Thaler 1845 "Chancellor von Kreittmayr", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search