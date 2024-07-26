Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
2 Thaler 1844 "The Temple of Heroes" (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,12 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1844
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (161)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Thaler 1844 "The Temple of Heroes". This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31089 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,760. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (7)
- BAC (5)
- Busso Peus (6)
- Cayón (2)
- Emporium Hamburg (8)
- Gärtner (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (14)
- Grün (6)
- Heritage (6)
- HIRSCH (7)
- Höhn (3)
- Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (41)
- Lanz München (4)
- Meister & Sonntag (1)
- Möller (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)
- Nihon (2)
- Numismatica Genevensis (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (2)
- Russiancoin (9)
- Savoca Numismatik (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Sonntag (6)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Teutoburger (6)
- UBS (2)
- WAG (11)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1465 $
Price in auction currency 1350 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date August 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date January 29, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 8
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Thaler 1844 "The Temple of Heroes", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search