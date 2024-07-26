Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

2 Thaler 1844 "The Temple of Heroes" (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1844 "The Temple of Heroes" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse 2 Thaler 1844 "The Temple of Heroes" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,12 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1844
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (161)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Thaler 1844 "The Temple of Heroes". This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31089 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,760. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.

Bavaria 2 Thaler 1844 "The Temple of Heroes" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1465 $
Price in auction currency 1350 EUR
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1844 "The Temple of Heroes" at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1844 "The Temple of Heroes" at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
859 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1844 "The Temple of Heroes" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1844 "The Temple of Heroes" at auction Russiancoin - February 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1844 "The Temple of Heroes" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1844 "The Temple of Heroes" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1844 "The Temple of Heroes" at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1844 "The Temple of Heroes" at auction Russiancoin - October 12, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1844 "The Temple of Heroes" at auction HIRSCH - September 22, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1844 "The Temple of Heroes" at auction Stephen Album - September 17, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1844 "The Temple of Heroes" at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - August 6, 2023
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date August 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1844 "The Temple of Heroes" at auction Künker - June 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1844 "The Temple of Heroes" at auction Russiancoin - June 8, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 8, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1844 "The Temple of Heroes" at auction Busso Peus - April 28, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1844 "The Temple of Heroes" at auction Künker - April 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date April 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1844 "The Temple of Heroes" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 8, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1844 "The Temple of Heroes" at auction Auction World - January 29, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date January 29, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1844 "The Temple of Heroes" at auction Russiancoin - January 12, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1844 "The Temple of Heroes" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1844 "The Temple of Heroes" at auction Russiancoin - November 24, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
For the sale of 2 Thaler 1844 "The Temple of Heroes", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

