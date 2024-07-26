Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

2 Thaler 1843 "Academy of Erlangen" (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1843 "Academy of Erlangen" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse 2 Thaler 1843 "Academy of Erlangen" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,12 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1843
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (275)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Thaler 1843 "Academy of Erlangen". This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2084 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place October 16, 2018.

Bavaria 2 Thaler 1843 "Academy of Erlangen" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
326 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1843 "Academy of Erlangen" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
304 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1843 "Academy of Erlangen" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1843 "Academy of Erlangen" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1843 "Academy of Erlangen" at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1843 "Academy of Erlangen" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1843 "Academy of Erlangen" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1843 "Academy of Erlangen" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1843 "Academy of Erlangen" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1843 "Academy of Erlangen" at auction BAC - April 2, 2024
Seller BAC
Date April 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1843 "Academy of Erlangen" at auction Stack's - February 29, 2024
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1843 "Academy of Erlangen" at auction Stack's - February 29, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1843 "Academy of Erlangen" at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1843 "Academy of Erlangen" at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1843 "Academy of Erlangen" at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1843 "Academy of Erlangen" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1843 "Academy of Erlangen" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1843 "Academy of Erlangen" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1843 "Academy of Erlangen" at auction Künker - November 17, 2023
Seller Künker
Date November 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1843 "Academy of Erlangen" at auction Künker - November 17, 2023
Seller Künker
Date November 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1843 "Academy of Erlangen" at auction BAC - November 14, 2023
Seller BAC
Date November 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1843 "Academy of Erlangen" at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1843 "Academy of Erlangen" at auction Frankfurter - November 3, 2023
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 3, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1843 "Academy of Erlangen" at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1843 "Academy of Erlangen", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

