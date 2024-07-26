Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
2 Thaler 1843 "Academy of Erlangen" (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,12 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1843
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (275)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Thaler 1843 "Academy of Erlangen". This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2084 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place October 16, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date November 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date November 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
123 ... 14
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Thaler 1843 "Academy of Erlangen", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
