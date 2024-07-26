2 Thaler 1843 "Academy of Erlangen" (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Thaler 1843 "Academy of Erlangen". This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2084 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place October 16, 2018.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (19) AU (73) XF (137) VF (40) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS64 (3) MS63 (2) MS62 (4) MS61 (2) AU58 (2) AU55 (1) AU50 (1) DETAILS (3) Service NGC (8) PCGS (10)

Seller All companies

Alexander (1)

Auction World (7)

BAC (31)

Busso Peus (6)

Cieszyńskie CN (1)

Dorotheum (2)

Emporium Hamburg (13)

Felzmann (2)

Frankfurter (1)

Frühwald (2)

Gärtner (1)

GINZA (2)

Goldberg (1)

Gorny & Mosch (18)

Grün (12)

Heritage (4)

HIRSCH (11)

Höhn (7)

iNumis (1)

Katz (2)

Künker (61)

Lanz München (2)

Leu (1)

Möller (4)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (8)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Nihon (2)

Numimarket (2)

Rare Coins (1)

Rauch (1)

Reinhard Fischer (5)

Russiancoin (3)

Rzeszowski DA (1)

Savoca Numismatik (1)

Schulman (1)

Sedwick (1)

SINCONA (1)

Sonntag (6)

Spink (1)

Stack's (2)

Stephen Album (1)

Teutoburger (11)

UBS (2)

WAG (26)

WDA - MiM (1)

Westfälische (4)