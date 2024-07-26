Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
2 Thaler 1842 "Marriage" (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,12 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1842
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (526)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Thaler 1842 "Marriage". This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31086 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,520. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Anticomondo (1)
- Auction World (23)
- Auctiones (2)
- BAC (20)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- Busso Peus (22)
- Cayón (2)
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- CNG (1)
- Dorotheum (4)
- Emporium Hamburg (18)
- Felzmann (5)
- Frankfurter (1)
- Frühwald (2)
- Gärtner (4)
- GINZA (3)
- Goldberg (5)
- Gorny & Mosch (32)
- Grün (15)
- Heritage (17)
- Heritage Eur (2)
- HERVERA (2)
- Hess Divo (1)
- HIRSCH (21)
- Höhn (14)
- ibercoin (1)
- iNumis (2)
- Katz (8)
- Kricheldorf (1)
- Künker (112)
- Lanz München (2)
- Leu (2)
- London Coins (1)
- Meister & Sonntag (2)
- Möller (3)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (17)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Münzenonline (1)
- Naumann (1)
- Niemczyk (2)
- Nihon (1)
- Numismatica Genevensis (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Rauch (6)
- Reinhard Fischer (6)
- Rhenumis (4)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Savoca Numismatik (2)
- Schulman (2)
- Sedwick (1)
- SINCONA (5)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Solidus Numismatik (1)
- Sonntag (15)
- Spink (4)
- Stack's (4)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Teutoburger (27)
- UBS (9)
- V. GADOURY (1)
- VL Nummus (2)
- WAG (42)
- WCN (4)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Westfälische (4)
- Wormser Auktionshaus (3)
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Frühwald
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 26
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Thaler 1842 "Marriage", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search