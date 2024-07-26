Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

2 Thaler 1842 "Marriage" (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1842 "Marriage" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse 2 Thaler 1842 "Marriage" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,12 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1842
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (526)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Thaler 1842 "Marriage". This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31086 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,520. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.

Bavaria 2 Thaler 1842 "Marriage" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
369 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1842 "Marriage" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
570 $
Price in auction currency 525 EUR
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1842 "Marriage" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1842 "Marriage" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1842 "Marriage" at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1842 "Marriage" at auction Schulman - June 28, 2024
Seller Schulman
Date June 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1842 "Marriage" at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1842 "Marriage" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1842 "Marriage" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1842 "Marriage" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1842 "Marriage" at auction Frühwald - April 12, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1842 "Marriage" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1842 "Marriage" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1842 "Marriage" at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1842 "Marriage" at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1842 "Marriage" at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1842 "Marriage" at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1842 "Marriage" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1842 "Marriage" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1842 "Marriage" at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VF
To auction
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1842 "Marriage" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1842 "Marriage" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1842 "Marriage" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1842 "Marriage", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

