2 Thaler 1842 "Walhalla" (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,12 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1842
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Thaler 1842 "Walhalla". This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 462 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place June 17, 2013.
For the sale of 2 Thaler 1842 "Walhalla", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
