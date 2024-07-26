2 Thaler 1842 "Walhalla" (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Thaler 1842 "Walhalla". This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 462 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place June 17, 2013.

