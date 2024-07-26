Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

2 Thaler 1842 "Walhalla" (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1842 "Walhalla" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse 2 Thaler 1842 "Walhalla" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,12 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1842
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (334)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Thaler 1842 "Walhalla". This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 462 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place June 17, 2013.

Bavaria 2 Thaler 1842 "Walhalla" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
467 $
Price in auction currency 430 EUR
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1842 "Walhalla" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
445 $
Price in auction currency 410 EUR
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1842 "Walhalla" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1842 "Walhalla" at auction Attica Auctions - June 16, 2024
Seller Attica Auctions
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1842 "Walhalla" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1842 "Walhalla" at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1842 "Walhalla" at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1842 "Walhalla" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1842 "Walhalla" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1842 "Walhalla" at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1842 "Walhalla" at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1842 "Walhalla" at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1842 "Walhalla" at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1842 "Walhalla" at auction Frühwald - January 20, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date January 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1842 "Walhalla" at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1842 "Walhalla" at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1842 "Walhalla" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1842 "Walhalla" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1842 "Walhalla" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1842 "Walhalla" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1842 "Walhalla" at auction Heritage Eur - November 17, 2023
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1842 "Walhalla" at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
