2 Thaler 1841 "Friedrich Richter" (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Thaler 1841 "Friedrich Richter". This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31085 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,040. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.

