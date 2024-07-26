Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
2 Thaler 1841 "Friedrich Richter" (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,12 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1841
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (213)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Thaler 1841 "Friedrich Richter". This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31085 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,040. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (10)
- BAC (11)
- Busso Peus (8)
- Cayón (1)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- Dorotheum (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (5)
- Gärtner (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (17)
- Grün (12)
- Heritage (5)
- HIRSCH (9)
- Höhn (5)
- iNumis (1)
- Künker (46)
- Lanz München (2)
- London Coin Galleries (2)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- Möller (2)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (4)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Nihon (1)
- Numedux (1)
- Numismatica Genevensis (1)
- Rauch (2)
- Reinhard Fischer (2)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russiancoin (7)
- Savoca Numismatik (2)
- Sedwick (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Sonntag (4)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (2)
- Teutoburger (12)
- UBS (3)
- VL Nummus (1)
- WAG (21)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Westfälische (3)
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS62 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date April 16, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 11
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Thaler 1841 "Friedrich Richter", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search