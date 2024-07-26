Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

2 Thaler 1841 "Friedrich Richter" (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1841 "Friedrich Richter" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse 2 Thaler 1841 "Friedrich Richter" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,12 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1841
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (213)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Thaler 1841 "Friedrich Richter". This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31085 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,040. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (10)
  • BAC (11)
  • Busso Peus (8)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • Dorotheum (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (5)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (17)
  • Grün (12)
  • Heritage (5)
  • HIRSCH (9)
  • Höhn (5)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Künker (46)
  • Lanz München (2)
  • London Coin Galleries (2)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Möller (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (4)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Nihon (1)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (1)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (2)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russiancoin (7)
  • Savoca Numismatik (2)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Sonntag (4)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Teutoburger (12)
  • UBS (3)
  • VL Nummus (1)
  • WAG (21)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Westfälische (3)
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1841 "Friedrich Richter" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
445 $
Price in auction currency 410 EUR
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1841 "Friedrich Richter" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
336 $
Price in auction currency 310 EUR
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1841 "Friedrich Richter" at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1841 "Friedrich Richter" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1841 "Friedrich Richter" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1841 "Friedrich Richter" at auction BAC - April 2, 2024
Seller BAC
Date April 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1841 "Friedrich Richter" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1841 "Friedrich Richter" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1841 "Friedrich Richter" at auction BAC - November 14, 2023
Seller BAC
Date November 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1841 "Friedrich Richter" at auction WAG - October 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1841 "Friedrich Richter" at auction WAG - October 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1841 "Friedrich Richter" at auction Auction World - October 15, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS62 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1841 "Friedrich Richter" at auction Russiancoin - October 12, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1841 "Friedrich Richter" at auction Russiancoin - June 8, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 8, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1841 "Friedrich Richter" at auction BAC - June 6, 2023
Seller BAC
Date June 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1841 "Friedrich Richter" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1841 "Friedrich Richter" at auction Busso Peus - April 28, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1841 "Friedrich Richter" at auction Busso Peus - April 28, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1841 "Friedrich Richter" at auction Künker - April 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date April 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1841 "Friedrich Richter" at auction Auction World - April 16, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date April 16, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1841 "Friedrich Richter" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 8, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1841 "Friedrich Richter" at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1841 "Friedrich Richter", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bavaria Coin catalog of Ludwig I Coins of Bavaria in 1841 All Bavarian coins Bavarian silver coins Bavarian coins 2 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search