Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

2 Thaler 1840 "Albrecht Dürer" (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1840 "Albrecht Dürer" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse 2 Thaler 1840 "Albrecht Dürer" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,12 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (223)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Thaler 1840 "Albrecht Dürer". This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32488 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,300. Bidding took place November 2, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Anticomondo (1)
  • Auction World (7)
  • BAC (3)
  • Busso Peus (10)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • Dorotheum (2)
  • Emporium Hamburg (7)
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • Frühwald (2)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (16)
  • Grün (13)
  • Heritage (6)
  • HIRSCH (7)
  • Höhn (5)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Künker (55)
  • Lanz München (2)
  • Möller (4)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (7)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Nihon (1)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (1)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (2)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • Savoca Numismatik (2)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Sonntag (8)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Teutoburger (9)
  • UBS (4)
  • WAG (26)
  • Westfälische (2)
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1840 "Albrecht Dürer" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
895 $
Price in auction currency 825 EUR
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1840 "Albrecht Dürer" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
456 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1840 "Albrecht Dürer" at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1840 "Albrecht Dürer" at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1840 "Albrecht Dürer" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1840 "Albrecht Dürer" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1840 "Albrecht Dürer" at auction Frankfurter - November 3, 2023
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 3, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1840 "Albrecht Dürer" at auction Auction World - October 15, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1840 "Albrecht Dürer" at auction Künker - June 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1840 "Albrecht Dürer" at auction Busso Peus - April 28, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1840 "Albrecht Dürer" at auction Künker - April 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date April 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1840 "Albrecht Dürer" at auction Auction World - April 16, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date April 16, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1840 "Albrecht Dürer" at auction Frühwald - March 18, 2023
Seller Frühwald
Date March 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1840 "Albrecht Dürer" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 8, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1840 "Albrecht Dürer" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 8, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1840 "Albrecht Dürer" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1840 "Albrecht Dürer" at auction Möller - December 2, 2022
Seller Möller
Date December 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1840 "Albrecht Dürer" at auction Heritage - November 4, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1840 "Albrecht Dürer" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1840 "Albrecht Dürer" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1840 "Albrecht Dürer" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1840 "Albrecht Dürer" at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1840 "Albrecht Dürer", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bavaria Coin catalog of Ludwig I Coins of Bavaria in 1840 All Bavarian coins Bavarian silver coins Bavarian coins 2 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search