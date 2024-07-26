Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
2 Thaler 1840 "Albrecht Dürer" (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,12 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1840
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (223)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Thaler 1840 "Albrecht Dürer". This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32488 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,300. Bidding took place November 2, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
