Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

2 Thaler 1839 "Monument to Maximilian I" (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1839 "Monument to Maximilian I" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse 2 Thaler 1839 "Monument to Maximilian I" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,12 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1839
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (388) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Thaler 1839 "Monument to Maximilian I". This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 53 sold at the Auktionen Frühwald auction for EUR 17,000. Bidding took place May 31, 2015.

Bavaria 2 Thaler 1839 "Monument to Maximilian I" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
347 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1839 "Monument to Maximilian I" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
814 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1839 "Monument to Maximilian I" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1839 "Monument to Maximilian I" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1839 "Monument to Maximilian I" at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - July 5, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1839 "Monument to Maximilian I" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1839 "Monument to Maximilian I" at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1839 "Monument to Maximilian I" at auction Nihon - June 9, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date June 9, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1839 "Monument to Maximilian I" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1839 "Monument to Maximilian I" at auction ANTIUM AURUM - May 22, 2024
Seller ANTIUM AURUM
Date May 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1839 "Monument to Maximilian I" at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1839 "Monument to Maximilian I" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS62 PL PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1839 "Monument to Maximilian I" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1839 "Monument to Maximilian I" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1839 "Monument to Maximilian I" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1839 "Monument to Maximilian I" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1839 "Monument to Maximilian I" at auction Heritage - March 25, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1839 "Monument to Maximilian I" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1839 "Monument to Maximilian I" at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1839 "Monument to Maximilian I" at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1839 "Monument to Maximilian I" at auction HIRSCH - February 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1839 "Monument to Maximilian I" at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
To auction
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1839 "Monument to Maximilian I" at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1839 "Monument to Maximilian I" at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VF
To auction
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1839 "Monument to Maximilian I" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1839 "Monument to Maximilian I", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

