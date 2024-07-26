2 Thaler 1839 "Monument to Maximilian I" (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Thaler 1839 "Monument to Maximilian I". This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 53 sold at the Auktionen Frühwald auction for EUR 17,000. Bidding took place May 31, 2015.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (33) AU (73) XF (215) VF (60) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (1) MS64 (1) MS63 (5) MS62 (5) MS61 (4) AU58 (7) AU55 (1) DETAILS (8) PL (3) Service NGC (19) PCGS (17)

Seller All companies

ANTIUM AURUM (1)

Auction World (11)

BAC (15)

Busso Peus (17)

Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)

Cayón (2)

cgb.fr (1)

CNG (1)

Davissons Ltd. (1)

Dorotheum (3)

Emporium Hamburg (18)

Felzmann (4)

Frühwald (6)

Gärtner (5)

GINZA (3)

Goldberg (4)

Gorny & Mosch (17)

Grün (13)

Heritage (12)

Heritage Eur (1)

HERVERA (6)

Hess Divo (3)

HIRSCH (11)

Höhn (12)

Katz (4)

Kroha (1)

Künker (76)

Lanz München (2)

Meister & Sonntag (1)

Möller (3)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (12)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Naumann (1)

Niemczyk (3)

Nihon (6)

Numismatica Genevensis (1)

Pesek Auctions (1)

Rare Coins (1)

Rauch (5)

Reinhard Fischer (8)

Rhenumis (1)

Russiancoin (2)

Rzeszowski DA (1)

Savoca Numismatik (1)

Schulman (1)

Sedwick (1)

SINCONA (1)

Soler y Llach (6)

Sonntag (8)

Stack's (4)

Stephen Album (1)

Teutoburger (21)

UBS (8)

VL Nummus (1)

WAG (32)

WCN (1)

WDA - MiM (1)

Westfälische (2)