Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
2 Thaler 1839 "Monument to Maximilian I" (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,12 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1839
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Thaler 1839 "Monument to Maximilian I". This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 53 sold at the Auktionen Frühwald auction for EUR 17,000. Bidding took place May 31, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller ANTIUM AURUM
Date May 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS62 PL PCGS
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Thaler 1839 "Monument to Maximilian I", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
