2 Thaler 1838 "Reapportionment of Bavaria" (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Thaler 1838 "Reapportionment of Bavaria". This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31083 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,440. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.

