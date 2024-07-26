Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

2 Thaler 1838 "Reapportionment of Bavaria" (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1838 "Reapportionment of Bavaria" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse 2 Thaler 1838 "Reapportionment of Bavaria" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,12 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1838
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (333)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Thaler 1838 "Reapportionment of Bavaria". This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31083 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,440. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.

Bavaria 2 Thaler 1838 "Reapportionment of Bavaria" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
423 $
Price in auction currency 390 EUR
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1838 "Reapportionment of Bavaria" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
239 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1838 "Reapportionment of Bavaria" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1838 "Reapportionment of Bavaria" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1838 "Reapportionment of Bavaria" at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1838 "Reapportionment of Bavaria" at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - July 5, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1838 "Reapportionment of Bavaria" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1838 "Reapportionment of Bavaria" at auction ANTIUM AURUM - May 22, 2024
Seller ANTIUM AURUM
Date May 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1838 "Reapportionment of Bavaria" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1838 "Reapportionment of Bavaria" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1838 "Reapportionment of Bavaria" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1838 "Reapportionment of Bavaria" at auction Frühwald - April 12, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1838 "Reapportionment of Bavaria" at auction Gorny & Mosch - April 10, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1838 "Reapportionment of Bavaria" at auction Stack's - February 29, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1838 "Reapportionment of Bavaria" at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1838 "Reapportionment of Bavaria" at auction Nihon - December 10, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1838 "Reapportionment of Bavaria" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1838 "Reapportionment of Bavaria" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1838 "Reapportionment of Bavaria" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1838 "Reapportionment of Bavaria" at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1838 "Reapportionment of Bavaria" at auction Frankfurter - November 3, 2023
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1838 "Reapportionment of Bavaria" at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1838 "Reapportionment of Bavaria", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

