2 Thaler 1838 "Reapportionment of Bavaria" (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,12 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1838
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Thaler 1838 "Reapportionment of Bavaria". This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31083 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,440. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.
