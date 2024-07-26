Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
2 Thaler 1837 "Monetary Union" (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,12 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1837
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (410)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Thaler 1837 "Monetary Union". This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 504 sold at the GINZA COINS CO. auction for JPY 300,000. Bidding took place June 10, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Anticomondo (1)
- Auction World (9)
- BAC (18)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- Bruun Rasmussen (1)
- Busso Peus (22)
- Cayón (1)
- CNG (2)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- Dorotheum (3)
- Emporium Hamburg (10)
- Felzmann (12)
- Frankfurter (2)
- Frühwald (3)
- Gärtner (4)
- GINZA (4)
- Goldberg (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (22)
- Grün (11)
- Heritage (13)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- HERVERA (2)
- HIRSCH (16)
- Höhn (12)
- iNumis (1)
- Karamitsos (1)
- Katz (5)
- Kroha (2)
- Künker (87)
- Lanz München (2)
- Marciniak (1)
- Meister & Sonntag (3)
- Möller (3)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (8)
- Münzen & Medaillen (2)
- Naumann (2)
- Niemczyk (2)
- Nihon (3)
- Numimarket (2)
- Numismatica Genevensis (1)
- Rauch (2)
- Reinhard Fischer (6)
- Rhenumis (4)
- Russiancoin (4)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- Savoca Numismatik (1)
- Schulman (1)
- SINCONA (3)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Solidus Numismatik (2)
- Sonntag (11)
- Stack's (5)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- Teutoburger (29)
- UBS (3)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- V. GADOURY (1)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
- VL Nummus (1)
- WAG (28)
- WCN (1)
- Westfälische (3)
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller GINZA
Date February 10, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 20
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Thaler 1837 "Monetary Union", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search