Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

2 Thaler 1837 "Monetary Union" (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1837 "Monetary Union" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse 2 Thaler 1837 "Monetary Union" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,12 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1837
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (410)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Thaler 1837 "Monetary Union". This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 504 sold at the GINZA COINS CO. auction for JPY 300,000. Bidding took place June 10, 2023.

Bavaria 2 Thaler 1837 "Monetary Union" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
353 $
Price in auction currency 325 EUR
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1837 "Monetary Union" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
445 $
Price in auction currency 410 EUR
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1837 "Monetary Union" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1837 "Monetary Union" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1837 "Monetary Union" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1837 "Monetary Union" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1837 "Monetary Union" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1837 "Monetary Union" at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1837 "Monetary Union" at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1837 "Monetary Union" at auction Nihon - June 9, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date June 9, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1837 "Monetary Union" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1837 "Monetary Union" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1837 "Monetary Union" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1837 "Monetary Union" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1837 "Monetary Union" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1837 "Monetary Union" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1837 "Monetary Union" at auction Heritage - March 25, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1837 "Monetary Union" at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1837 "Monetary Union" at auction BAC - February 20, 2024
Seller BAC
Date February 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1837 "Monetary Union" at auction GINZA - February 10, 2024
Seller GINZA
Date February 10, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1837 "Monetary Union" at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1837 "Monetary Union" at auction Nihon - December 10, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1837 "Monetary Union" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1837 "Monetary Union" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1837 "Monetary Union" at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1837 "Monetary Union" at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1837 "Monetary Union", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

