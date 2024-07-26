2 Thaler 1837 "Monetary Union" (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Thaler 1837 "Monetary Union". This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 504 sold at the GINZA COINS CO. auction for JPY 300,000. Bidding took place June 10, 2023.

Сondition UNC (35) AU (69) XF (233) VF (65) F (1) No grade (5) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (11) MS62 (6) MS61 (2) AU58 (3) AU55 (1) AU50 (2) DETAILS (6) PL (1) Service PCGS (10) NGC (24)

Seller All companies

Anticomondo (1)

Auction World (9)

BAC (18)

Baldwin's (1)

Baldwin's of St. James's (1)

Bruun Rasmussen (1)

Busso Peus (22)

Cayón (1)

CNG (2)

Davissons Ltd. (1)

Dorotheum (3)

Emporium Hamburg (10)

Felzmann (12)

Frankfurter (2)

Frühwald (3)

Gärtner (4)

GINZA (4)

Goldberg (2)

Gorny & Mosch (22)

Grün (11)

Heritage (13)

Heritage Eur (1)

HERVERA (2)

HIRSCH (16)

Höhn (12)

iNumis (1)

Karamitsos (1)

Katz (5)

Kroha (2)

Künker (87)

Lanz München (2)

Marciniak (1)

Meister & Sonntag (3)

Möller (3)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (8)

Münzen & Medaillen (2)

Naumann (2)

Niemczyk (2)

Nihon (3)

Numimarket (2)

Numismatica Genevensis (1)

Rauch (2)

Reinhard Fischer (6)

Rhenumis (4)

Russiancoin (4)

Rzeszowski DA (1)

Savoca Numismatik (1)

Schulman (1)

SINCONA (3)

Soler y Llach (2)

Solidus Numismatik (2)

Sonntag (11)

Stack's (5)

Stary Sklep (1)

Teutoburger (29)

UBS (3)

Universum Coins GmbH (1)

V. GADOURY (1)

Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)

VL Nummus (1)

WAG (28)

WCN (1)

Westfälische (3)