Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

Thaler 1830 (Baden, Louis I)

Obverse Thaler 1830 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Louis I Reverse Thaler 1830 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Louis I

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,875)
  • Weight 18,148 g
  • Pure silver (0,5105 oz) 15,8795 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Louis I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1830
  • Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (169)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Thaler 1830 . This silver coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31025 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,020. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AURORA (1)
  • BAC (12)
  • Busso Peus (4)
  • Cayón (1)
  • DNW (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (10)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Gärtner (3)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Grün (5)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Heritage Eur (2)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • HIRSCH (3)
  • Höhn (7)
  • Kricheldorf (1)
  • Künker (18)
  • Leu (2)
  • Meister & Sonntag (2)
  • Möller (1)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (12)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (2)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (3)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (1)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (6)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russiancoin (13)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Sonntag (6)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Tennants Auctioneers (1)
  • Teutoburger (7)
  • UBS (2)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • VINCHON (1)
  • WAG (17)
  • WCN (3)
  • Westfälische (5)
Baden Thaler 1830 at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1830 at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Baden Thaler 1830 at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1830 at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
670 $
Price in auction currency 625 EUR
Baden Thaler 1830 at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1830 at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1830 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1830 at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1830 at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1830 at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1830 at auction Rauch - April 7, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date April 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1830 at auction Russiancoin - March 7, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1830 at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1830 at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1830 at auction Russiancoin - February 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1830 at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1830 at auction BAC - December 12, 2023
Seller BAC
Date December 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1830 at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1830 at auction Russiancoin - December 7, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 7, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1830 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Baden Coin catalog of Louis I Coins of Baden in 1830 All Baden coins Baden silver coins Baden coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search