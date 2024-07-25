Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
Thaler 1830 (Baden, Louis I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,875)
- Weight 18,148 g
- Pure silver (0,5105 oz) 15,8795 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Louis I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1830
- Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (169)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden Thaler 1830 . This silver coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31025 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,020. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AURORA (1)
- BAC (12)
- Busso Peus (4)
- Cayón (1)
- DNW (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (10)
- Felzmann (1)
- Gärtner (3)
- Gorny & Mosch (3)
- Grün (5)
- Heritage (2)
- Heritage Eur (2)
- Hess Divo (1)
- HIRSCH (3)
- Höhn (7)
- Kricheldorf (1)
- Künker (18)
- Leu (2)
- Meister & Sonntag (2)
- Möller (1)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (12)
- Münzen & Medaillen (2)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (3)
- Numismatica Ranieri (1)
- Rauch (2)
- Reinhard Fischer (6)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russiancoin (13)
- SINCONA (2)
- Sonntag (6)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (2)
- Tennants Auctioneers (1)
- Teutoburger (7)
- UBS (2)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- VINCHON (1)
- WAG (17)
- WCN (3)
- Westfälische (5)
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
670 $
Price in auction currency 625 EUR
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1830 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
