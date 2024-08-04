Thaler 1829 (Baden, Louis I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Thaler 1829 . This silver coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31489 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,320. Bidding took place August 5, 2020.

