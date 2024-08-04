Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
Thaler 1829 (Baden, Louis I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,875)
- Weight 18,148 g
- Pure silver (0,5105 oz) 15,8795 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Louis I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1829
- Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (56)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden Thaler 1829 . This silver coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31489 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,320. Bidding took place August 5, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
1120 $
Price in auction currency 1050 EUR
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
318 $
Price in auction currency 300 CHF
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date November 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 24, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 27, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 7, 2020
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Gärtner
Date February 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Felzmann
Date November 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
