Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

Thaler 1829 (Baden, Louis I)

Obverse Thaler 1829 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Louis I Reverse Thaler 1829 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Louis I

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,875)
  • Weight 18,148 g
  • Pure silver (0,5105 oz) 15,8795 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Louis I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1829
  • Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (56)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Thaler 1829 . This silver coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31489 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,320. Bidding took place August 5, 2020.

Baden Thaler 1829 at auction Naumann - August 4, 2024
Seller Naumann
Date August 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1829 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1829 at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
1120 $
Price in auction currency 1050 EUR
Baden Thaler 1829 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1829 at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 15, 2022
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
318 $
Price in auction currency 300 CHF
Baden Thaler 1829 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1829 at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1829 at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1829 at auction WAG - March 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date March 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1829 at auction HIRSCH - November 21, 2021
Seller HIRSCH
Date November 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1829 at auction HIRSCH - September 24, 2021
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 24, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1829 at auction WAG - February 14, 2021
Seller WAG
Date February 14, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1829 at auction WAG - January 10, 2021
Seller WAG
Date January 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1829 at auction WAG - December 6, 2020
Seller WAG
Date December 6, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1829 at auction Rhenumis - November 27, 2020
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 27, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1829 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2020
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1829 at auction Heritage - August 7, 2020
Baden Thaler 1829 at auction Heritage - August 7, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date August 7, 2020
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1829 at auction WAG - March 15, 2020
Seller WAG
Date March 15, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1829 at auction Gärtner - February 7, 2020
Seller Gärtner
Date February 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1829 at auction Felzmann - November 12, 2019
Seller Felzmann
Date November 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1829 at auction Morton & Eden - June 28, 2019
Seller Morton & Eden
Date June 28, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1829 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

