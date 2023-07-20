Thaler 1821 (Baden, Louis I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Thaler 1821 . This silver coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1661 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 740. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition AU (1) XF (3) VF (3)