Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
Thaler 1821 (Baden, Louis I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,871)
- Weight 29,516 g
- Pure silver (0,8265 oz) 25,7084 g
- Diameter 39 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Louis I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1821
- Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Mannheim
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden Thaler 1821 . This silver coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1661 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 740. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.
Сondition
- All companies
- Cayón (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Gärtner (1)
- Grün (2)
- Künker (1)
- Sonntag (1)
Seller Gärtner
Date February 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
362 $
Price in auction currency 330 EUR
Seller Sonntag
Date December 6, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 15, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******


