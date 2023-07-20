Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

Thaler 1821 (Baden, Louis I)

Obverse Thaler 1821 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Louis I Reverse Thaler 1821 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Louis I

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,871)
  • Weight 29,516 g
  • Pure silver (0,8265 oz) 25,7084 g
  • Diameter 39 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Louis I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1821
  • Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Mannheim
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Thaler 1821 . This silver coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1661 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 740. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Cayón (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
Baden Thaler 1821 at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
644 $
Price in auction currency 575 EUR
Baden Thaler 1821 at auction Gärtner - February 7, 2020
Seller Gärtner
Date February 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
362 $
Price in auction currency 330 EUR
Baden Thaler 1821 at auction Grün - November 12, 2019
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1821 at auction Sonntag - December 6, 2016
Seller Sonntag
Date December 6, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1821 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 15, 2013
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 15, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1821 at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1821 at auction Cayón - February 25, 2010
Seller Cayón
Date February 25, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1821 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

